Colombia marks from this Sunday the path of the new Latin American left. With an act of transfer of command loaded with symbolism in the Plaza de Bolívar, in the heart of Bogotá, and before a dozen heads of state, Gustavo Petro and Francia Márquez join a diverse and heterogeneous progressive bloc that includes the Mexican Andrés Manuel López Obrador – who did not travel to the Colombian capital, but will be represented by his wife, Beatriz Gutiérrez and the Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard -, as well as some of the guests: the Argentine Alberto Fernández, the Chilean Gabriel Boric or the Bolivian Luis Maple. While waiting for the October presidential elections in Brazil, where Lula da Silva starts as the favorite, the group led by Petro arrives with the novelty of incorporating a marked environmental agenda and postulating an economic model that gives priority to clean energy.

“It is a convergence of the left in a single government,” says lawyer and sociologist César Rodríguez, professor at New York University, NYU. On the one hand, the more political left, since Petro, who in his youth belonged to the M-19 guerrilla, has more than two decades of experience in Colombian institutions as a congressman and mayor of Bogotá. And from another, Francia Márquez, his number two, It comes from the heart of the social movements, “which until now had not had that level of leadership and national power, neither in Colombia nor in any other country in Latin America.”. The new vice president is an unprecedented advance for the Afro, environmental and feminist movements. Hence the enormous interest that she aroused in her during her recent tour of Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Bolivia.

For the internationalist Sandra Borda, the Latin American lefts of this new era “are much more diverse than those of the pink wave” from the turn of the century, which can make collective action difficult. The academic from the Universidad de Los Andes, in Bogotá, who was a candidate for New Liberalism and who expressed her support for Petro, points out two major differences with respect to the past. “One, which is not the exploitative left of commodities Willy-nilly. It is a left that has an environmental agenda. The other, which incorporates within its agenda the vindication of the rights of minority identities and communities”, he points out.

The traditional left in the region did not have the environment among its central concerns. Even so far this century, it has tended to favor the extractivist economic model, with an aggressive position against environmental movements —from Lula and Dilma Rousseff in Brazil to Rafael Correa in Ecuador. With Petro, an important component of environmental justice, energy transition and climate change is added to the agenda of seeking peace and social justice in Colombia, a fundamental contribution of social movements, values ​​Rodríguez, co-author of The New Left in Latin America.

The progressivism that stands out mainly with Petro and Boric, who have shown affinity and exchanged visits, Rodríguez points out, understands that fossil fuels and extractive industries are the past. In other words, that there is no future on an uninhabitable planet, neither for the left nor for anyone. In the campaign, Petro distanced himself from the Venezuela of Nicolás Maduro, a link with which his critics usually attack him, by stressing that dependence on oil is the complete opposite of his postulates. Both in Colombia and in Chile there is talk that a possible victory by Lula against President Bolsonaro in Brazil would consolidate a new progressive axis, but it remains to be seen if, if he returned to the Planalto palace, he would be willing to abandon the extractivist tradition.

“Petro has championed the new left and will likely engage with the region through this lens, addressing climate change and driving economic development in “knowledge-intensive” industries,” notes an analysis by consultancy Colombia Risk Analysis on the nascent foreign policy. “This breaks with other leftist leaders, like in Mexico and Brazil, who continue to advocate for growth based on raw materials.”

But beyond the viability of Petro’s plan in the short term, his coming to power also redraws the system of regional counterweights against the United States. That is, for example, the purpose of López Obrador, who seeks to lead a progressive bloc in Latin America and try to achieve greater negotiating capacity with Washington. The affinity with the new Colombian ruler increases his margin to try to reaffirm himself, although according to Humberto Beck, professor and researcher at the Center for International Studies of the Colegio de México, it is an ambition with more symbolic and rhetorical than practical effects.

The scope of that alliance has been reflected this week in the tour of the Mexican Secretary of Foreign Relations. Ebrard traveled to Bolivia before flying to Bogotá and spoke about the absence of the ceremony of transfer of command of the Peruvian president, Pedro Castillo, due to the investigations that he faces for various corruption cases. Ebrard regretted that Congress did not give him the authorization and indicated that on the occasion of the inauguration “high-level meetings will be held to deal with inflation and recession, the food crisis and new health risks.”

In other words, the relay in the Palacio de Nariño is already in some way a conclave of Latin American leftist leaders, even with all the nuances that their government programs have had and have. The expectations, and also the fears of some sectors, regarding what will happen between Colombia and Venezuela are enormous. After the failed “diplomatic siege” against the government of Nicolás Maduro in which Iván Duque insisted, the reestablishment of difficult relations with Caracas, and the reopening of a porous 2,200-kilometer border, which are already underway, are another of the great foci of the Petro era.

In other words, if the political differences between the new Colombian president and Hugo Chávez’s successor are abysmal, pragmatism will be decisive in defining future links. Starting with the promotion of another of the central axes of the Historical Pact project, the so-called “total peace”. The president has put Colombian diplomacy at the service of that goal, with which he intends not only to implement with greater determination the peace agreement with the FARC signed in 2016 and whose application is already more than five years old, but also to resume the dialogues with the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) and advance a policy of subjugation for other criminal groups, such as the Clan del Golfo cartel.

In his first 100 days, “he will aim to establish his legacy as the first left-wing leader in Colombia, with a focus on normalizing relations with Venezuela and Cuba”, which were very battered during the Duque period, the Colombia report predicts. RiskAnalysis. Although Caracas and Havana are exponents of the authoritarian left with which Petro has made an effort to distance himself, they are also key players in possible negotiations with the ELN —just as happened during the dialogue with the FARC under the mandate of Juan Manuel Santos — that enjoy regional support.

