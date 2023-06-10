Colombian president commented on the death of police lieutenant colonel Oscar Dávila, in charge of presidential security

Colombian President Gustavo Petro mourns the death of Police Lieutenant Colonel Oscar Dávila, who was in charge of presidential security. In your Twitter profilePetro discarded the version that Dávila was found dead with 2 shots. “Colonel Dávila leaves 2 minor children. To his family, my deepest condolences”he wrote.