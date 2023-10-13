The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, did not attend the event that was scheduled this Friday at the Casa de Nariño to present the flag to the country’s athletes, who will be in the 2023 Pan American Games.

More than 30 athletes visited the Presidential Palace to receive the national flag from the President, but Petro did not attend.

It turned out bad

Led by the boxer Yeni Arias and the taekwondo player Miguel Angel Trejosstandard bearers for the opening ceremony of Santiago 2023, athletes representing disciplines such as floor volleyball, beach volleyball, athletics and figure skating, went to the meeting, but Petro failed to comply.

EL TIEMPO learned that the president has not been present at several events for three days.

The Pan American Games Santiago 2023 They will begin this October 20 and will last until November 5, with the participation of 389 Colombian athletes.

