President Gustavo Petro during a ceremony at the Casa de Nariño, on June 26. JUAN BARRETO (AFP)

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, has responded to the insistent rumors about the alleged health problems that have led him to cancel previously announced commitments. “No, it’s nothing serious and it’s not always the same. At first it was inexperience with my team”, the president said this weekend in an extensive interview with the magazine Changewithout going into too much detail. “I need my balance, permanent fatigue is a bad adviser. If you go too far, then you will not think well, you will make mistakes and in this case I cannot afford to make many mistakes”, explained Petro, who completed a year in power this month.

The conversation with the journalists Daniel Coronell and Federico Lara, held on Saturday, occurs at a time when the opposition seeks to open a debate on the health of the first left-wing president of contemporary Colombia in the face of the repeated cancellations of events on his agenda and his chronic lateness. The controversy intensified precisely on Thursday, the day the interview was originally agreed upon, when the Presidency canceled a meeting with the Trade Union Council and the president did not attend a meeting with the governors of the Pacific departments, which he led in his place. the Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco.

A couple of opposition congressmen have already formally requested that the Legislature force the president to undergo an examination to determine his state of health, a mechanism that is not contemplated in the Colombian legal order. “Now they want to confuse the fact that I do not go to an event that I have supposed diseases. No, gentlemen, the president cannot be taken to rude traps, ”Petro wrote this week in a message on the social network X, the new name for Twitter.

When Change He asked the president about the versions, never corroborated, that he suffers from depression, he recalled that former presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt said this during a debate, alluding to an alleged episode when he was in exile in Belgium, before some columnists took it up again. “Yes, there it becomes gossip, as we call it,” says Petro, denying the rumors. “Ingrid’s gossip I also don’t understand because I try to remember that moment. I was in Europe, evidently at a time that was not pleasant for me, because I had left with death threats. So, what Ingrid tells are lies, ”he says. “I don’t know why he did that,” concludes the president.

“Why do I have to be watched?” Petro asks in the conversation, who often complains about the way journalists cover his government, which has earned him reproaches from organizations that defend press freedom. “[El expresidente Álvaro] Uribe was leaving for his farm, we all knew it. Not everything that happened there, talked or did was public knowledge. I know that in the Palacio de Nariño there were parties by Vallenato orchestras, they liked it, I have no reason to criticize that, but there was no pressing press. What I feel is a press that decided to monitor like the Police. That he considers that Petro because he is from the left, so he has to be watched in a different way, ”he laments.

In the talk, the president also refers to the visit a week ago to his son Nicolás Petro, accused of illicit enrichment and money laundering. Although the relationship is broken, the eldest son has said that the president did not know about the dirty money he received in the campaign. “Sometimes I put myself in his shoes (…) living through an experience like this must be very difficult,” says Petro, who has promised not to intervene in the process and to respect judicial independence. “The episode has gruesomeness and after the gruesomeness of personal life, then comes the political gruesomeness. What they do to him ”, he maintains in another passage in reference to the actions of the Prosecutor’s Office, headed by Francisco Barbosa, who has become an opponent of the Government. He also reaffirms that he has always refused to address the issue of his son in his conversations with prosecutor Barbosa. “They wanted to take me prisoner,” says Petro, echoing recent statements by former paramilitary chief Carlos Mario Jiménez, “Macaco,” who said that the current president was declared a target of the paramilitaries as part of a conspiracy to thwart his rise to power. .

