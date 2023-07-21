In the Colombia that Gustavo Petro has in mind, in the Colombian Caribbean there will be moto-taxis powered by solar energy and international airports in the middle of the La Guajira desert. The president said it this Thursday when he installed the sessions to start the second year of the Legislative, a body of power where he was a representative, a senator, and on which he now depends to make the social changes that he proposes, but where he no longer has secured majorities. He has promised, for the first time for a president, to sit down to listen to the opposition’s reply after his speech, who also did not reach a majority. The pulse of the second year will be a fight between the two sides, to see which one manages to consolidate. Faced with this scenario, Petro spoke again of a “national agreement”, a tone closer to that of the beginning of his term than to the defiant speeches he has made from the balcony in recent months to defend his reforms. The speech on July 20 is normally used for presidents to render accounts of the year of government that is ending, and Petro’s message also had something of that. However, he spent much more time explaining the dreams he has for Colombia, the country that he wants to turn into “a world power of life” in three years.

“What is in question today in humanity is life,” said Petro, who spoke throughout his almost two-hour speech with a pencil in his left hand, as if he were going to teach the congressmen and senators present a lesson. He spoke of the possible sixth extinction of the planet, if climate change is not stopped, of the high temperatures this summer in China or Germany, to later defend his proposal to decarbonize the Colombian economy as soon as possible. A proposal that recently “cost an excellent minister,” he said, referring to Irene Vélez, the philosopher and environmental activist who until this week was in charge of the Mining and Energy portfolio. Petro did not mention the name of Vélez but says that she made progress, in this first year of government, in committing 134 companies in clean energy projects, and in its “energy communities” program: an initiative in which any house or school in isolated sectors of the cities can generate their own energy.

“I tell Congress: the demand for oil and coal is going to fall in the coming years,” added the president, making it clear that the rush to decarbonize was not a whim of Vélez, but that he himself considers it a priority to stop depending on those fossil fuels —even if a good part of the Colombian budget depends on oil exports—. Petro says that in this first year tourism, which he sees as a more sustainable economy to develop, has increased to 5 million foreign tourists, and he expects it to continue rising to 7 million. That’s one of the economies that he, he added, he hopes will help replace the dependence on oil. Environmentally, in addition, he repeated what was perhaps the most important achievement of his first government: the reduction of deforestation by 29%.

“You don’t industrialize if you don’t carry out agrarian reform,” Petro said of his second major project for Colombia, one of the most ambitious for a left-wing politician who understands land inequality as one of the fuels for war. He assured that his government has already managed to title a million hectares (a good part of these to indigenous groups in jungle areas), and acknowledged that Congress approved, in its first year, the law that recognizes the peasantry as subject of rights. But that titling is not equivalent to agrarian reform, in which large and unexploited pieces of land could be adjudicated to landless peasants. “We are not expropriating the land, we are buying it at a commercial price,” he said of the agreement he has with the national federation of ranchers to buy three million hectares. However, he noted, he can’t move fast enough to meet that figure by current standards in the three years he has left. “I propose to look at the change in regulations,” he added, so that he can more effectively buy 500,000 hectares per year. In his first year, he says, he has achieved 30,000 hectares.

There was no time to mention the legislative reform that has been most controversial in his first year in office, that of health, which generated more than one cabinet crisis, in which the Minister of Education, Alejandro Gaviria, emerged first, aroused harsh criticism from traditional parties that had joined the ruling party, and eventually also claimed the head of the minister in charge of the reform, Carolina Corcho. The reform only takes one debate of the four that it needs in the Legislature. Nor did the pension reform have a special mention, which also has only one debate. The president only referred to the labor reform, suggesting that the media were allies of businessmen so that it collapsed in the first legislative year. “In everything else, we are doing well,” he said optimistically. He did not mention other reforms that fell apart, such as politics.

The Government’s peace policy had a special space, which has wanted to sit down to negotiate with rebel groups and find some way out of subjecting criminal gangs to justice. He welcomed the fact that there is a ceasefire with the ELN guerrillas, which will start in early August. “The war between the State and insurgencies is coming to an end,” said the president, who for more than three decades was part of the M-19 guerrilla. But now comes “the violence of the 21st century,” added the president, one that generates violence “by greed, wealth, by income.” Violence that does not seek to overthrow a State but to strengthen illicit economies, such as drug trafficking, illegal mining, or human trafficking. His mission in the three remaining years, said the president, “is to summon those who wanted to get rich with something that no longer has a future.” He is referring in particular to cocaine, whose price has dropped dramatically and is no longer sold as widely in Europe and the United States since the fentanyl boom.

Petro did not refer by name to his bench, nor to those that have declared independence, nor to the presidents of the political parties whose support he needs. He ended his speech by calling for a big national deal. “A national agreement is to keep things as they are? Is a national agreement going back to the past? A national agreement is to think of a great democratic and prosperous nation? ”, The president was finishing. “I believe that a national agreement is about having a fairer and more productive society.”

