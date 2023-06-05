The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, has come out in defense of his character and his government. “I do not accept blackmail, nor do I see politics as a space for personal favors”, he has reacted to the political storm unleashed by the explosive words of Armando Benedetti, his former trusted man. In leaked audios and heated interviews, the now dismissed ambassador to Venezuela has cast, among other things, a shadow of doubt about the financing of the campaign that brought the first left-wing leader to power in the country’s recent history.

“I am here alone to achieve more social justice in my country. That is what moves and obsesses me. If there are people with a different logic in the government, it is better that they separate from it,” President Petro wrote around midnight on Sunday in a long message that he posted on his very active Twitter account, the communication channel he usually favors. . “I think I understand what is happening to Armando Benedetti’s mind, I accept his apology, but he must explain his words before the Prosecutor’s Office and the country,” the text concludes.

Benedetti assures in some audios sent to Laura Sarabia, the also dismissed chief of staff with whom he is in fierce conflict, that if he talked about what happened during Petro’s campaign, everyone could go to prison. The president dismissed both last week after they were involved in a convoluted case of illegal wiretapping and press leaks that have yet to be clarified. Even after finding himself out of government last Friday, Benedetti has given all the signs of wanting to watch the world burn, and has continued to give interviews. The most recent was published this Monday by the magazine Weekwhich had already published on Sunday the leaked audios in which the then ambassador to Venezuela speaks, among other things, of 15,000 million pesos for the campaign on the Caribbean coast.

“An intelligence agency in the Government [de Iván] Duque illegally recorded all the conversations made on Zoom during all the months of my campaign and they were published on Week. They could never even publish a minute where I said something illegal or irregular, ”Petro claimed in his message. He was referring to the video scandal that rocked the final stretch of the second round that pitted him against Rodolfo Hernández, but ended in borage water. “The investigation into those tricks never advanced in the Prosecutor’s Office; At that time it was not a scandal that we were ‘shot’ ”, he defends in his message. One of the main fronts in the political storm so far has been the illegal wiretapping of Sarabia’s nanny and maid, suspected of stealing a briefcase containing $7,000 from her home.

The president affirms in what has been his most in-depth statement so far since the crisis broke out: “No one from the government cabinet, nor directors or commanders of the public force, nor directors of intelligence apparatus, have ordered or wiretaps, No illegal raids, no blackmail over public office or contracts have been accepted, no money has been received in the campaign from people linked to drug trafficking, much less have figures such as 15,000 million been handled outside of our accounting.”

The high government has launched multiple messages in defense of the president’s character under the slogan “the country trusts Petro”, which his followers have also replicated. “It was to be expected that the right was not going to sit still watching how we governed in favor of change for Colombia. All their lives they manipulated and deceived the people to stay in power. That is their modus operandi, that is how they have always worked”, wrote Vice President Francia Márquez when she was firm with the president. “I have had the opportunity to see during these months of Government how all its actions are honestly and transparently focused on social justice, peace and well-being for all Colombians. Let’s go forward that the people don’t give up damn, ”she added. Several ministers have manifested in the same line.

The progressive forces that have come to power in several Latin American countries fear that a politicized justice system will end up frustrating the change they claim to embody, and Petro’s is no exception. The Colombian president had denounced last week a “soft coup” to decimate the government bench in Congress. As he later clarified, he was not referring to the high courts but to the actions of the Attorney General’s Office, which sharpens his confrontation with the heads of the control agencies appointed by Duque. Petro has run into a prosecutor, Francisco Barbosa, willing to assume the tone of a political opponent.

The president will dedicate this Monday to the private government agenda, without public events, according to the Presidency of the Republic, despite the fact that he has a previously announced meeting with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan. That has not prevented him from resuming his frenetic activity on Twitter, where he has insinuated that behind it all is the bid for the prosecutor who will replace Barbosa, who should come out of a shortlist presented by the president at the end of this year. “Not only do they seek to prevent the government of change from presenting the shortlist [para] prosecutor, who they know will be a short list against impunity, but they are looking for the path that Pedro Castillo suffered”, the president of Peru dismissed after attempting a self-coup, launched Petro.

