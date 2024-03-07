ANDunited states This Thursday he offered new and very harsh criticism against the president Gustavo Petro for his position towards the state of Israel and the conflict in Loop.

The questions against the Colombian president arose within the framework of a hearing convened by the subcommittee for the Western Hemisphere of the House of Representatives and whose objective was to analyze the growing anti-Semitism that, according to what they say, is advancing in Latin America.

At the hearing, led by Republican representative María Elvira Salazar, testified Deborah Lipstadthead of the office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism of the State Department (SEAS, for its acronym in English).

Although during the hearing Lipstadt expressed great concern about the comments that Petro and other leaders in the region have been making, At the exit he did not spare words to criticize the Colombian president.

The Gustavo Petro government.

“His comments, and not just about Israel, really crossed a line. They are anti-Semitism and they do not help, they do not help the Jewish community in Colombia, they do not help stability and they do not help the search for peace,” Lipstadt said.

The official also indicated that the decision of some leaders in the region like Petro to call their ambassadors for consultation as a protest strategy was also not leading to the search for solutions to the crisis.

In specific reference to past comments by the Colombian president, Lipstadt classified them as offensive and unfortunate. “It is offensive and unfortunate that leaders like Petro have compared what is happening to Hitler. “We are very disappointed that some have decided to suspend relations with Israel and others, like Colombia, have called their ambassadors for consultation,” the official said.

Petro, as is remembered, was one of the few world leaders who refused to openly condemn Hamas for the massacre of civilians on October 7, 2023.

Furthermore, when Israel began its retaliation campaign and completely blockaded Gaza, the Colombian president equated it with the Nazism of Adolf Hitler in Germany, classified Gaza as a “concentration camp” and insinuated that this “policy of hate” would lead to a new holocaust.

María Elvira Salazar.

Lipstadt, speaking on behalf of the State Department, challenged those first pronouncements.

“We were shocked to see Colombian President Gustavo Petro compare the Israeli government to Hitler's genocidal regime. “We strongly condemn President Petro's statements and ask him to condemn Hamas, a designated terrorist organization for its barbaric murder of Israeli men, women and children,” the official said at the time.

According to Lipstadt, although he does not have it in his immediate plans, he would like to meet with the Colombian president to express his opinion.

Salazar, for her part, was emphatic in differentiating the discrepancies that may exist with the actions of the Israeli government and what she qualifies as anti-Semitism against the Jewish people.

Palestinians sift through the rubble of buildings following an Israeli attack in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

“The state of Israel was attacked. We are not saying that Palestinians do not have rights. But by attacking Israel you do not benefit the Palestinians because they have to agree. They are the incorrect and unwanted words of the president who is the one who sends the guidelines to the population. One can criticize Israel for its actions towards the Palestinians and its state policies. But not to say that Jews are this or that. We know that there is anti-Semitism in the heart of anyone who criticizes Jews in such a crude way. If you want to elevate the discourse to try to resolve things that's one thing. But that is not what Petro is doing,” Salazar said.

The Colombian president, of course, was not the only one who received criticism during the hearing where statements by the leaders of Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela, Bolivia and several more.

However, for Democratic legislator Joaquín Castro, second highest ranking on the committee, it is a mistake to try to politicize anti-Semitism against Israel since the attacks are coming from both the left and the right.

He mentioned, for example, Argentine President Javier Milei who has just appointed Rodolfo Barra as the new treasury attorney, a person who they say was part of far-right groups and has a neo-Nazi past.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington