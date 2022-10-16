Monday, October 17, 2022
Gustavo Petro announces change in the sports model of Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 16, 2022
in Sports
0


Gustavo Petro

President Gustavo Petro at the Valle del Cauca regional dialogue.

President Gustavo Petro in the regional dialogue of Valle del Cauca.

After the second place in the South American Games, the president referred to what is to come.

After the second place achieved by Colombia in the South American Games that were played in Paraguay, President Gustavo Petro congratulated the athletes through his social networks.

“We have finished as runners-up in the South American games. Congratulations to the entire delegation of female and male athletes who participated,” he said at the outset.

Then he announced a change in the sports model of the country.

“The attention will be on the Olympic Games with the change in the country’s sports model. The center will be sport at school“, said.

According to what was established in his joint committee, in his first 100 days in office, Gustavo Petro’s team plans to “file the DRAFE National System Law project.”

In this sense, the new government team hopes to “present a new Law of the National System of Sports, Recreation and Physical Activity and Scenarios”.

More sports news

SPORTS

