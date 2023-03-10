The presidents of Colombia and El Salvador resumed their media confrontations after the former replicated a news item on the US network ‘CNN’ that spoke of alleged pacts between Salvadoran officials and gangs. The Central American attacked the case of Petro’s son and accused him of meddling in the “internal affairs” of the country.

The relations between the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, and his counterpart from El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, added a new episode of virtual tensions, after this Thursday, March 9, they again carried out an exchange on Twitter.

This time it was Petro who lit the fuse. The Colombian head of state, an active user in the ‘blue bird’ network, replied to an article on the ‘CNN’ chain that alluded to the fact that New York prosecutors referred to alleged agreements between Salvadoran officials and gangs, within the framework of of the war that the Bukele administration established against the gangs.

“Better than making government agreements under the table is that justice can make them on the table without deception and in search of peace,” Petro wrote, echoing the publication of the American media.

Better than making government pacts under the table is that justice can make them on the table without deceit and in search of Peace. https://t.co/xOToEhyTzB — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) March 9, 2023



This activity led to the appearance on the scene of Bukele, who defended his state policies and responded by citing the accusations against Nicolás Petro, the son of the Colombian head of state, who is suspected of having established agreements with prisoners in exchange for money.

The Salvadoran president said he did not understand the “obsession” of his Colombian counterpart with what is happening in El Salvador. “Isn’t his son the one who makes pacts under the table and also for money? Is everything okay at home? ”, He replied ironically.

Petro immediately defended the modalities of his justice system and the value of the “presumption of innocence.” “Here the president does not remove judges or magistrates; he fights for a more autonomous and stronger justice. Here in Colombia we deepen democracy, we do not destroy it, ”he replied.

Agree. First he accuses of inhumane treatment and now they speak of “better conditions.” Also, I don’t understand your obsession with El Salvador. Isn’t your son the one who makes pacts under the table and also for money? Everything is good at home? 🙃 https://t.co/zLjoZoy66R — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 9, 2023



The exchange culminated in a final response from the Central American leader in which he branded Petro as “addicted to lies” and accused him of meddling in the national “internal affairs.”

“Presumption of innocence? I imagine that he has never accused any opponent of his. The Colombians will know if that is true or another lie, that he already seems to be addicted to them. Furthermore, it was you who attacked me (again) and our internal affairs; I didn’t even remember its existence, ”he concluded.







The media tussles between the two presidents began days ago, when the videos of the first inmates transferred to the new mega-prison built in El Salvador were published, a fact criticized by various actors in the international community and protectors of human rights.