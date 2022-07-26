Colombia qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics by defeating Argentina 1-0 this Monday in the semifinals of the Copa América, in the Colombian city of Bucaramanga.

a goal of Linda Caicedo in 1963 gave joy to a national team undefeated that had as squires the thousands of fans of the Alfonso López stadium.

The goal unbalanced a duel in which Colombia, accustomed to good play, had to change the script against a tough rival who stood up despite pressure from the stands.

“We are happy for the arrival again at the World Cup and at the Olympics (…) It’s great what our soccer players are doing for women’s soccer and for our country,” Colombian coach Nelson Abadía said at a press conference after the game.

The tournament grants three direct places to the World Cup, two to the playoffs – for the fourth and fifth, Chile – and two to the Paris-2024 Olympic Games. Argentina will play that last non-stop ticket to New Zealand and Australia-2023 against the loser between Brazilians and Paraguayans.

Action of the match Colombia vs. Argentina Photo: Christian Alvarez. FHR

“The competition is not over yet (…) today is a hard blow, but that’s it, our goal is to qualify for the World Cup,” said assistant coach Gómez.



Colombia last played a World Cup in Canada-2015 and some Olympics in Rio de Janeiro-2016.

The elected president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, joined the party that the country lives for the great performance of the players.

On his social networks, Petro wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS! Really, really.

Power to women”.

