With just over four months to go before the elections, uncertainty dominates the campaign for the mayoralty of Bogotá, the second most important popularly elected position in Colombia. An old acquaintance who was very close to reaching the Liévano Palace four years ago, Carlos Fernando Galán, who has not yet formally announced his candidacy, and an independent candidate, Juan Daniel Oviedo, stand out for the moment in a fragmented scenario, without great favorites, with an unprecedented second round on the horizon. Until now, neither Mayor Claudia López nor President Gustavo Petro have a firm candidate on a starting grid that does not stop shuffling names at the last minute.

“It is a murky moment, extremely particular in the recent history of Bogotá,” says Fernando Rojas, a political scientist and associate consultant for the Orza firm that studies issues in the city. Since mayors were elected by popular vote, starting in 1988, at this point there used to be more clarity about who was taking shape and the public was connected to different campaign dynamics, he points out. Today there are still no clear favorites, no polls, no campaign atmosphere. “There is great uncertainty, since the main possible candidates have not declared themselves, and we do not know in the end if they will be launched or not,” agrees analyst Yann Basset, professor of Political Science at the Universidad del Rosario.

The scenario of four years ago, when the hard-fought battle for the capital was decided between the two options furthest from ideological extremes, may shed some clues. López, the first female mayor of Bogotá elected at the polls, narrowly beat Carlos Fernando Galán, son of the liberal presidential candidate assassinated in 1989, who ran as an independent, in the 2019 elections, a formula that has worked on several occasions in a capital that prides itself on the weight of its opinion vote.

The Green Alliance candidate then achieved 35% of the preferences against Galán’s 32%, but both obtained more than a million votes. A not inconsiderable harvest that in theory makes it the rival to beat in October. However, that appeal may have lost its luster. Carlos Fernando resigned from his seat on the Council to promote New Liberalism, but the Galán party foundered along with the centrist coalition in last year’s electoral cycle. His list for the Senate, which included Carlos Fernando, did not exceed the threshold and barely obtained just over 300,000 votes. Although the former senator has not yet made his candidacy official, he aspires to reunite the sectors of the center. That readjustment has taken time.

In the few polls that have been known, and that have not even finished purging the names to be consulted, Juan Daniel Oviedo, the former director of the National Administrative Department of Statistics, or DANE, also stands out, who got up early to launch his campaign as an independent and for signature collection. Oviedo shone from a traditionally opaque position thanks to his particular way of speaking about him, his visibility in the media, and his eloquence in explaining the statistical innovations that he proposed. Despite having been an official of a right-wing government like that of Iván Duque, it was public that Petro himself proposed that he remain in office. “Today, Oviedo is clearly the innovation candidate, who breaks with the models that exist in the campaign, a good official in an entity that is arid for the people,” says Rojas.

One of the big unknowns is that neither Mayor Claudia López nor President Gustavo Petro, who was also mayor of Bogotá, currently have a clear candidate to raise their flags. On the one hand, the librettist Gustavo Bolívar, who resigned from the Senate after having headed the list of the Historical Pact and was emerging as the strong card of Petrism, has expressed doubts about an aspiration that just a few weeks ago was taken for granted. And on the other, from the greens, divided internally between the sectors of the center and the left, there is no heavyweight in the race. The ex-governor of Boyacá Carlos Amaya, who had the sympathy of the mayoress, announced this week that he chose to return to seek that Governorship instead of an uncertain adventure in the capital.

Although several councilors are running as Green pre-candidates, the rules set by the party include scoring more than 15% in a general poll and prohibiting running for Council later, which reduces the chances of having their own candidate. “The party decided not to decide; Finally, it is a process that is designed so that the party does not pronounce itself and ends up with external candidacies, ”says Basset. In this vacuum, the possibility of seeing another ex-green governor in the race opens up, Camilo Romero, who governed Nariño and distanced himself from the party to join the left-wing coalition that supported Petro in the presidential elections. His name would be so unexpected that he hasn’t even been measured in opinion polls. Romero, currently ambassador to Argentina, has not tested his strength in the capital, but he can build bridges towards the Greens and towards Petrism.

The blurry list of candidates includes other confirmed names such as Rodrigo Lara Restrepo, who has been a senator and representative for Cambio Radical, but is running for signatures; or that of Diego Molano, the uncomfortable Defense Minister of Iván Duque. Also considering launching the former senator Jorge Enrique Robledo, who was historically a leftist leader but in recent years has formed the coalitions of the center together with Sergio Fajardo, with whom he is launching a political party in these elections: Dignity and Commitment. Further to the left is the candidacy of councilor Carlos Carrillo, from the Polo Democrático, who for now has not been able to position himself as a viable option.

“Attention is focused on the national government, the reform agenda and the scandals,” Basset concedes. The relationship with the first president of the left in contemporary Colombia will be a key element. Bogotá usually elects mayors opposed to the current president, a political counterbalance that has created a certain balance. But that historical behavior right now is unknown, at a time when the popularity of Petro has cracked. The capital, with its eight million inhabitants, could generate a counterbalance to the right, or maintain its progressive tendency (with the exception of Enrique Peñalosa, who is difficult to classify).

Mobility and the debates on the metro, which have marked the last elections, do not seem decisive in this cycle. At least for now. The relationship with the president, security – in the midst of a certain atmosphere of anxiety – and social issues such as hunger, unemployment and informality in a difficult economic environment point to be the key issues, predicts Fernando Rojas.

