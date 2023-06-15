“It should be the competent authorities, and not anonymous people whose interests are unknown, who provide clarity on the investigation processes that are being carried out,” President Gustavo Petro wrote in a statement, from Germany, in the middle of a diplomatic visit. The phrase is a response to an interview that was published 12 hours earlier in the digital medium Weekwhere an anonymous source affirms that the cash that someone stole from the house of the former chief of staff, Laura Sarabia, belonged to the president: 3,000 million pesos. And that he knew about that money from Colonel Óscar Dávila, who worked in the presidency and appeared dead in his car on Friday night — confirmation of the causes of his death is still awaited by Forensic Medicine. The interview only has that anonymous voice, who says that he knows several of the things from hearsay and not from being a direct witness, and he has no confirming sources to affirm that the president had delivered that amount to Sarabia.

“These alleged testimonies, which have a defamatory interest against the President of the Republic, seek to undermine the confidence of citizens in the National Government, through versions of events in which no type of evidence is provided or exists,” adds the president in the statement. And he categorically denies having had 3,000 million pesos: “Never in my existence have I even seen the amount of money claimed by an anonymous source and used by journalist Vicky Dávila for a publication in Semana magazine.” The statements of this person, she points out, “have a defamatory spirit.” The president then added a second, less diplomatic Twitter message against the magazine. “Liars”, calls them.

According to the anonymous source who spoke with Week, Colonel Dávila carried out part of the operation so that the money that had been lost in the house of the chief of staff would appear (initially there was talk of 7,000 dollars), such as subjecting the former babysitter and other employees of the presidency to the polygraph, or intercepting illegally the phones of two domestic workers in Sarabia’s house. Dávila managed to recover 268 million, says the anonymous source, although he does not explain how. And, he adds, the colonel was very nervous about the investigation that the Prosecutor’s Office was carrying out to clarify the case of the interceptions. He says that another police colonel, the head of presidential security Carlos Feria, demanded that he hire the lawyer Miguel Ángel del Río, an ally of Petrism, to defend him. “And who sends Fair? Well, for obvious reasons, President Petro”, says the anonymous source. The anonymous source says that he recommended to Colonel Dávila not to hire Del Río because of his close relationship with the government and because he was already defending a patrolman being investigated for the interceptions. The interviewer and director of the magazine, Vicky Dávila, opined along the same lines as the anonymous source in his twitter accountbefore publishing the interview: “The fact that Dr. Miguel Ángel del Río is a lawyer for police officers involved in shootings does generate suspicion”

On the other hand, Del Río had spoken on Wednesday morning at the journalist’s radio report Daniel Coronell, on W Radio, saying that Colonel Dávila contacted him through people other than Colonel Feria: it was with the help of two former members of the National Police, former Sergeant Wadith Velásquez and Major Jefferson Tocarruncho. Del Río has maintained that the one who was pushing Colonel Dávila to the limit was not Feria or President Petro, but the prosecutor Francisco Barbosa (a great critic of the president) and officials of the Prosecutor’s Office. The day before the colonel’s death, Dávila met with Del Río: “he sought me out to tell me that the prosecutor’s office was threatening him. They warned him that they would not stop until he shed blood,’ ”said the criminal.

The toughest fight the president has faced is political, but there is another media fight in which the magazine Week It has been a protagonist, as a very critical medium of the president. Petro, in his statement, has included a point in which he explains that he has maintained a friendship with the owners of that magazine, the Gilinski family, and that he has never taken “any kind of benefit” from that friendship. “The owners of the magazine themselves are first-rate witnesses of my honor and I have also shown it to them, for example, during my debate as a young parliamentarian on the merger between Banco de Colombia and Banco Industrial Colombiano”, says the president about a legal dispute that occurred in the late 1990s between the Gilinskis and the Grupo Empresarial Antioqueño, which has revived in recent years but has recently reached a truce. “I always asked that an agreement be reached in transparency,” says the president.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

A point of the statement defending his career, his handling of money. A point that is no longer about anonymous sources or defamation, and that is not addressed to Vicky Dávila, but directly to the owners of the magazine that she directs.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.