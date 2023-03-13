Nicolás Petro with his father, President Gustavo Petro, in an image shared on his social networks on January 14, 2023. nicolaspetroburgos (RR SS)

In Gustavo Petro’s first interview after a turbulent week that included a cabinet shake-up, defeats in Parliament, a difficult situation in San Vicente del Caguan and, above all, a scandal involving his eldest son, the president recounted details of his family life. “I didn’t raise him, that’s the reality,” he told Cambio magazine, recalling that Nicolás grew up with his mother Katia Burgos while he was in hiding, as a member of the extinct M-19 guerrilla.

The president summarized his relationship with Nicolás as one of distance. On his upbringing, first: “Until the demobilization of the M-19 came in 1990. In that year, he was still a child. But I had already made a separate sentimental life. And we never really met again. He grew up in Cordoba. He studied there. He did his university. We never really had the opportunity to live together, ”he acknowledged. He also reviewed a partial agreement later, when the current president was already a congressman (1998-2020) or mayor of Bogotá (2012-2015): “Let’s say that it is a reunion that has a specificity, I already had a political life. Relatively bright, let’s call it that, brilliant, in the media, etc. I was growing gradually and then he finds his father like this, let’s say, like a flashing figure that goes up and begins to get closer to me. He noticed political concerns, more from an electoral point of view ”.

Nicolás participated in his father’s presidential campaign in 2018 and was a key player in the 2022 campaign. Between the two, he was the candidate for Petro’s party, Colombia Humana, for governor of the department of Atlántico, one of the richest in Colombia, in 2019. He ranked second in the voting, which gave him the right to be a departmental deputy, a political position he holds today. When asked about his political responsibility for Nicolás’s actions as his political boss, he replied: “I don’t like that role of the father who is president and wants his son to be president, as if the presidencies were hereditary, which is what It has happened in Colombia, and for up to three generations and more. That is not my role. Simply, of all my children, the one who wanted to have an electoral political activity was him, but not because I encouraged him. So far I can tell you.”

The president touched on other issues in the interview. Regarding the lawyer Petro Niño, close to his peace adviser Danilo Rueda and who has been accused of collecting money from drug traffickers in exchange for including them in lists of beneficiaries of freedom in the negotiation processes for total peace, he was lapidary. “I don’t like him,” he said.

He also defended the submission to justice bill, which establishes the negotiation route with armed groups without political status, and said that it is an insult to say that it includes benefits for drug traffickers, as the president of Congress, Roy Barreras, has alleged. Petro also denied that her wife, Verónica Alcocer, is seeking to be her successor in the Presidency, although he did not rule out her possibility: “I have never heard that from her. If it came to be, she is free, just like I said at the beginning of this interview around my family. Politics is a fundamental human right.”

Petro also criticized the media by saying that several criticisms are “journalistic accounts” that do not consult reality, for example, he said that he did not name his first director of the ICBF, Concha Baracaldo, by decision of the first lady Verónica Alcocer and because the he met because he was a neighbor of the presidential family -as Baracaldo explained in an interview with Caracol Radio-, but he knows her “because his older brother was the priest of the Departmental Normal School for Boys in Zipaquirá, where my father worked. I was a child back then. That’s the link.”

