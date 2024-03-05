The Peruvian musical world mourns the death of Gustavo 'Hit' Moreno, an icon of the Peruvian New Wave. The artist died at the age of 86 at the Edgardo Rebagliati Martins National Hospital, due to cardiac arrest, a fact confirmed by his nephew Sandro Matos, on Tuesday at 4 am

Hospitalized in his last days due to complications related to pneumonia, Moreno fought until the last moment, backed by the love and support of his wife Rossana Cárdenas and family. His nephew Sandro Matos, moved, shared a heartfelt tribute on social networks, and reflects the deep void that his uncle leaves in the artistic field and in the hearts of those who knew him.

How did Gustavo 'Hit' Moreno die?

Gustavo 'Hit' Moreno was admitted to the Edgardo Rebagliati Martins National Hospital due to severe pneumonia accompanied by respiratory problems. Despite medical efforts, the Peruvian artist died after cardiac arrest on Tuesday at 4 am. His nephew, Sandro Matos, confirmed the sad news, remembering Moreno not only as a musical reference, but also as a figure of personal inspiration.

Who was Gustavo 'Hit' Moreno?

Born in Lima, Gustavo Moreno Matos He catapulted to fame in the 1960s as one of the forgers of the New Wave movement in Peru. With hits like 'Magia Blanca' and 'Mi secreto', Moreno not only established himself as a symbol of melodic romanticism but also as an ambassador of Peruvian music internationally, taking his talent to stages in Argentina, Brazil, and beyond. .

Legacy of Gustavo 'Hit' Moreno

The influence of Dark It transcends generations, managing to keep the essence of the New Wave alive in the hearts of its followers. His style, characterized by deep romanticism and authentic interpretation, has been a source of inspiration for many artists inside and outside of Peru. The void that he leaves in the music scene is testimony to his transcendence and the affection that the public had for him.

How did the New Wave influence other musical genres in Peru?

The New Wavea musical movement that gained strength in Peru during the 1950s and 1960s, exerted a significant influence on shaping the country's musical landscape, redefining not only the style of Peruvian popular music, but also influencing the development of other musical genres within region of.

The New Wave brought with it rhythms and styles that originated in Europe and the United States, such as rock and roll and pop, which were mixed with local sounds, giving rise to a unique fusion that enriched the Peruvian musical spectrum. This openness to new styles encouraged musicians from other genres to experiment and incorporate foreign elements into their music.

