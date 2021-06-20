A week after Joyce DiDonato reopened the Concertgebouw with a glowing recital, the Concertgebouw Orchestra was back on stage for the first time. The hall was reasonably filled, but not full – the mandatory entrance test may have been a hurdle for some. Conducted by Gustavo Gimeno (former solo percussionist of the orchestra), the KCO performed excellently in works by three ‘twenties’. The concert was also streamed and can be viewed online.

Between Schubert’s elegant Overture Im Italian Stile, D 590 and Mendelssohns Italian Symphony György Ligeti signed for the best part of the evening. To be Concert Romanesc (1951) is a shifting work: Ligeti was still strongly influenced by Bartók, which is clearly audible in his use of folk music. But the young composer wanted more and the finale points ahead to his avant-garde pieces from a few years later: teeming chromaticism that rages through all orchestral sections and a cracklingly dissonant climax.

Ligeti wrote music that had to change the world and the KCO lived up to that urgency.

rousing

In the Allegro vivace the orchestra carried on as a virtuoso klezmer band, with chattering woodwinds. The beautiful solos in the Adagio, of horn, horn, horn and ‘fernhoorn’, sounded penetrating and settled in the corridor at the top of the stairs. And with all the novelty, there was also simply exciting dancing in the final.

Gimeno led well. He created energy and impetus by switching accurately. Compared to Ligeti, Mendelssohn’s symphony seemed a bit more ‘ordinary’, although the Andante had a remarkably detached atmosphere. And the forcefully built Saltarello, the chasing final part, swelled like an approaching storm.

Classic Schubert, Ligeti & Mendelssohn. By: Kon. Concertgebouw Orchestra conducted by Gustavo Gimeno. Heard: 19/6, Concertgebouw Amsterdam. Concert stream until 26/6 can be seen on: concertgebouworkest.nl ●●●●●