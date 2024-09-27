EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The Amazonian triple border between Brazil, Colombia and Peru has become a hotspot for crimes, many of them environmental. The extension of the territory, added to the fact that it is an area of ​​three countries, but also of no one, has given organized crime the opportunity to develop, strengthen and cooperate. “In Brazil we have 500 kilometers of border, so the challenge is how to audit it,” asks Gustavo Galvão, prosecutor of Tabatinga and head of the fourth Special Office of Amazon Protectsa project devised by the Federal Public Ministry that aims to combat illegal deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest.

Among the panelists and attendees who were part of the V International Forum on Environmental Crimes convened by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, held in Villavicencio, Colombia, Galvão is among those of the current that defend that the region needs legislation with more severe penalties for deforestation, mining and illegal fishing, the main environmental crimes recorded in the area. “They are crimes that are related to homicides, corruption, drug trafficking and rape,” he says in an interview with América Futura. “For this reason, the way to attack him, from my point of view, is to stifle his financial activities and with stronger penalties.”

Ask. What specifically does the Amazônia Protege project in which you are linked do?

Answer. This is an initiative that uses satellite images of the legal Amazon, together with the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Natural Resources (Ibama), and shares them with the Public Ministry to hold civil – not criminal – responsible to the deforesters who They have cut down more than 60 hectares.

Q. And have they achieved good results? In general, identifying the intellectual authors of deforestation is not easy…

R. So far, at this stage, what we have managed to do is identify who is the legal owner of the property, who is almost never the financier of the deforestation project. What happens when we identify it? That this land returns to the public domain and enters reforestation initiatives. The objective of Amazônia Protege is not to identify the entire deforestation chain, because that is more on the criminal side, but to stop deforestation. It is a project that started IN 2019 and has no expiration date for now.

A deforested area in the Colombian Amazon, in March 2023. Juancho Torres (Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Q. He talked about it during his panel. How are illegal groups from different countries relating and cooperating to commit not only environmental crimes, but also others?

R. This traceability has been done more by the federal police, but what is known is that on the triple border, there are at least six organized criminal groups. First Captain Commandl (PCC) and Vermelho Commando (CV), from Brazil; Carolina Ramírez and other dissidents of the former FARC, from Colombia; a Mexican cartel, and a local group, You Babieswhich some say still exist and others say they are over. To dismantle them, I believe, we must suffocate them, taking them to prison. A person who deforests can also be someone who kills indigenous people, who rapes women and, if they were given longer sentences, 40 years, perhaps they would think more about doing it. But there is a legislative problem. These crimes are not being punished.

Q. He has also talked about suffocating them financially. How would it be achieved?

R. It is difficult, because, for example, cocaine production in Peru is what supplies organized crime in Brazil, which, in turn, deforests and is reflected in illegal mining both there and in Colombia. So it’s time to go in to see the capacity that each group has. The PCC is very strong, it has even financed students to become public judges in São Paulo. But here, in the region, they earn money from drug trafficking and logging more towards Colombia. So what is needed is international collaboration. Even a police and intelligence meeting between the three countries to understand their dynamics.

Q. In fact, last year, when the heads of the countries met to re-promote the Amazon Cooperation Treaty, it was agreed to establish a police cooperation center in Manaus. In this Forum they told us that it is already being built. What do you expect from this?

R. I found out about this initiative during the Forum and I think it is magnificent. I believe that if this center manages to establish very clear rules so that countries can share testing information, without this nullifying them, there will be progress. We must make it easier for the police of the three countries to share intelligence information. For example, if a Brazilian federal police officer catches a Colombian and he knows where there is a drug warehouse in Peru, the Brazilian police officer can communicate directly with the Peruvian Police, without having to go through his bosses or superiors. To make it a matter of international cooperation. That would be a big leap.

Q. In this Forum there has been a lot of talk about restorative justice for environmental crimes. Of sanctions and fines. You, however, even talked about Nayib Bukele’s model. How can you imagine such a model that violates human rights or generates abuses?

R. I know it is a sensitive topic, but there is a trend of criminal minimalism that only works for low-impact crimes. And in the triple border we are talking about homicides, large-scale environmental crimes. So criminal law has to act more rigidly. How to do it without violating human rights? Well, the truth is that it is not difficult: the person should have the right to a lawyer and to defend themselves before an impartial judge. What I argue is that a law with harsher criminal treatment is needed.