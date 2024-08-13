Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/08/2024 – 21:46

Brazil has performed well in the digital currency agenda, standing out as a model for other countries, but, in terms of regulation, it needs to revisit what was studied and implemented in the past to find the most appropriate directions for the future. This is the assessment of the former president of the Central Bank and founding partner of Rio Bravo Investimentos, Gustavo Franco.

“Brazil is a global example in dealing well with digital money, with private digitalization, and all these other issues, which everyone is stumbling upon, and we are doing very well. Better than everyone else. It is very difficult to win a gold medal, but I think we are close to it in this area”, declared Franco, during his participation in the Future of Tomorrow event on financial regulation, in Rio de Janeiro. “The past of money teaches us a lot about its future”, mentioned Franco.

Also present at the debate, former Finance Minister and former BC president Pedro Malan said he was “fascinated” by the speed of transformations in the financial system, based on the incorporation of technological innovations.

“I see what is happening in the crypto world, it has become another world, subject to all kinds of things, including legal and illegal,” said Malan, recalling issues of security breaches. “I see this dizzying change with great concern, I hope someone is understanding,” he joked.

Although he is concerned about security and the consequences of accelerated changes, the economist said that solutions must be studied and sought by new generations.

“I’m an old man,” suggested a good-natured Malan. “My generation is passing the torch to the new generations, it’s like a relay race, right? Now it’s up to you, young people. Good luck.”