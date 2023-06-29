Estadão Contenti

06/28/2023 – 21:05

On the eve of the decision of the National Monetary Council (CMN) on the subject, the former president of the Central Bank (BC) Gustavo Franco made this Wednesday, 28th, a defense of maintaining the system for measuring compliance with the inflation target based on in the calendar year.

According to the economist, the continuous target, in which the inflation objective can be pursued over the years – as proposed by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad -, is already what the monetary authority does in practice. The BC, he explained, does this when it gives up seeking the target for one year to reach it in the following year, taking into account the horizon of monetary policy in its decisions to smooth the rise in interest rates.

“On a continuous goal, it is what is already done. It’s better not to mess with this system”, said Franco, one of the formulators of the Real Plan and founding partner of Rio Bravo, during a seminar by Abrapp, the association of closed private pension entities. He questioned whether it makes sense to rewrite a rule to fix what it already says between the lines. “I think it’s better to leave it alone,” he defended.

He considered that, after the pressure made by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva against BC, it will be a victory if the CMN confirms the maintenance of the central target of 3%. Franco stressed that, “in order not to rock the boat”, the ideal is to repeat the 3% target for 2026, without changing the one already set for the next two years. “I don’t think they will move.”

Prompted to talk about Lula’s attacks on the president of the Central Bank, Gustavo Franco recalled that interest rates rose to 13.75% in an election year, so that the person who should hate Roberto Campos Neto is not the current head of the Executive, but ” the president who lost the election”, that is, Jair Bolsonaro.

"Everyone knows that the downturn cycle is about to start, the discussion is whether it should have already started", said Gustavo Franco. "The important thing is to respect. There may have been a little more delay or not, but the decision is up to the coach", added the economist when talking about the work of Campos Neto.
























