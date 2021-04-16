Gustavo Dudamel has been appointed this Friday as the new musical director of the Paris Opera, which had been closing his signing for months. The 40-year-old Venezuelan director thus becomes the first Latin American to assume the musical leadership of one of the great European opera temples. Dudamel, who has signed for six seasons, will combine this new position in Paris with the direction of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, which he has led successfully since 2009 and where in January he renewed his contract until 2026.

The appointment comes at the proposal of the new director of the Paris Opera, the German Alexander Neef, a former disciple of Gérard Mortier who replaced the veteran Stéphane Lissner at the end of 2020. The process originated in 2017, when Dudamel disembarked at the institution to lead La Bohème, by Puccini, with controversial staging by Claus Guth. His good harmony with the orchestra, known for its volcanic character, left a good memory in the house. “When I found myself in front of the orchestra, I knew I had found my spiritual home for opera. I can describe each of our rehearsals, our performances. When Alexander called me to offer me the position, I did not hesitate for a moment to say oui. I knew that this was where the future would take me, “Dudamel explained at a press conference in Paris, in which he said he would take on the challenge” with optimism and joy. “

The candidacy of Dudamel – who replaces Philippe Jordan, appointed in 2020 at the Vienna State Opera – had numerous strengths, both for his stellar profile and for his fluency in different registers. Due to his work at the LA Phil, where he has premiered creations by John Adams, Philip Glass, Bryce Dessner or Arvo Pärt, Dudamel is usually more identified with the symphonic, although he has also directed some thirty operas, 13 of them in Los Angeles and five at La Scala in Milan. The last has been his Otello at the Liceu de Barcelona, ​​whose performances ended this Wednesday. The director’s challenge will consist of restoring confidence to an institution in crisis, both due to internal tensions, which have even caused strikes, and due to the poor state of its finances due to the coronavirus crisis. In 2020, the Paris Opera lost 45 million euros after the suspension of 130 performances.

Eclecticism and democratization

In this new position, Dudamel will bet on alternating classicism and modernity. True to his liking, the new director will alternate the great operatic titles with numerous symphonic concerts, indisputable names and bets on less exposed composers (among which there will be Spanish and Latin American composers, as he has confirmed), in addition to experiments with artists from other disciplines and pop musicians, like the ones he has performed in Los Angeles these years, where he has orchestrated shows with Coldplay, Beck or Katy Perry. It will also be the occasion to build bridges between Paris and Los Angeles and promote the occasional co-production. “Our goal is to continue the achievements of the past, honoring the extraordinary history of the Paris Opera, and at the same time looking forward, bringing in new composers, choreographers and directors. Opera must also be a platform for the future ”, he expressed in his presentation in society. The first two functions that Dudamel will direct will be, despite everything, less groundbreaking: in his first season in Paris, he will lead a Turandot and of The wedding of Figaro, one in each of the Paris Opera venues, the historic building of the Palais Garnier and the Bastille fortress, an architectural icon of Mitterrandism erected in 1989. His contract stipulates that he will direct “a minimum of three lyrical or choreographic productions by season, or more if it is possible to schedule them ”, according to Alexander Neef, who preferred not to make his remuneration public.

The French institution was interested in Dudamel’s eclecticism, his democratizing will and also his pedagogical passion. With this appointment there is also a break in terms of culture and musical training. The son of a trombonist and singing teacher, Dudamel did not emerge from European conservatories, but graduated from the Venezuelan educational program El Sistema —founded in 1975 by his teacher, José Antonio Abreu—, the reputed organization of public orchestras that advocates a free musical learning that today trains around 300,000 children. At age 18, he was appointed musical director of the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela. From 2007 to 2012 he held the position of musical director of the Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra. In 2010, his name already sounded in the pools to replace Jesús López Cobos at the Teatro Real in Madrid.

“Art is future. I am committed to ensuring the creation of an environment at the Paris Opera that cultivates, welcomes, and strengthens art as a vehicle for social change ”, assured Dudamel, who will be supported by initiatives for the diversification of the opera public already existing in Paris. although still somewhat shy. “With his openness and his nonconformity, Gustavo will support the democratization process that began a few years ago,” Neef said. “This social and inclusive dimension will be one of the main symbols of this new era.” The German, with whom Dudamel exhibited great harmony this Friday, has already opposed the use of the blackface in certain ballets and he has just appointed the Taiwanese Ching-Lien Wu as head of the choir. The signing of Dudamel enhances the new look that Neef wants to impose on his institution, two months after the publication of an internal report that denounced a flagrant lack of diversity in its ranks. The Venezuelan director divides his time between Los Angeles and Madrid, where the family of his wife, the actress María Valverde, resides. Now they will also have one foot in Paris, where they plan to look for a house in the coming weeks, before Dudamel officially takes office from 1 August.