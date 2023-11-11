Gustavo Dudamel (Barquisimeto, Venezuela, 42 years old) says that he learned everything from his teacher, the now deceased José Antonio Abreu. The passion for music, how it changes lives, how it is a universal language. And also to wear sneakers during rehearsals. He never saw Abreu without a tie, he remembers, but he didn’t get off his black Reebok either. He, dressed all in dark, arrives from rehearsal with his white New Balance. It has been tiring, yes, but heartwarming, uniting six great Latin American voices with the musicians of the Los Angeles Philharmonic for a four-day protest song cycle called Singing in Resistance. A novelty that, like so many that she has brought during her 14 years at the head of the LAPhil, as it is popularly known in the city, has been received first with surprise and then with pleasure among her faithful listeners.

This time Gustavo Dudamel has almost made a revolution. For the substance and for the form. The way is to bring six women of different nationalities, styles and generations on stage, so that they can sing along with the Philharmonic genres as varied as rap, cumbia and even reggaeton. The substance goes further: introducing the protest song as a genre on the stage of the refined orchestra, attracting different, young audiences, and opening ears to the classics. For his first night, Thursday, Dudamel livened up the evening with the Mexican Ely Guerra, continued with the Chilean Ana Tijoux, continued with the Oaxacan Lila Downs (who a few hours later would receive a Grammy nomination), and ended with two Colombians, first Catalina García, by Monsieur Periné, and finally, Goyo. For Friday, Saturday and Sunday he will have the Mexican Silvana Estrada, now alone.

“This has taken time,” Dudamel said in an interview with EL PAÍS and EFE about how he has decided to carry out such a cycle, certainly groundbreaking. “When I arrived in 2009 I already did a cycle, America and Americans, which planted the first seed of searching for that space, for identity to have that space,” he recalls. “They were not such radical concerts, meaning radical such different musicians,” he clarifies. “In these almost 15 years, everyone has been impregnated with the desire to expand frontiers, beyond breaking barriers,” he assures, explaining that this “is not just another concert” and that it does indeed have a personal charge and, in the times that run, even vindictive and political.

This was demonstrated on stage by the first five guests, all full of emotion and receiving a wave of applause. “Thanks to this land for bringing me here and being able to tell these verses to the entire American continent. This is what unites us,” said Lila Downs excitedly, remembering the many workers from all over Latin America who work “in the restaurants, in the lands of California.” “Sometimes we forget about their existence because every morning we have fresh strawberries on our table.” Catalina García spoke of music “as the path to healing”: “Protest is a right that all human beings have.” Ana Tijoux, more political in her gestures and words, brought an applauded Palestinian scarf onto the stage. “The word resistance… it is impossible to talk about them without talking about Palestine. Don’t be afraid to say stop the genocide in Gaza! ”She shouted, fist raised. “For free Palestine! Endurance! Cease fire in Gaza! ”She cried, amidst cheers and without anyone, in a country with strong support for Israel, getting up from her seat.

Dudamel intended, as he said in the talk, to gradually incorporate “culturally representative groups” into the ranks of this Los Angeles institution. Until now, gospel or hiphop had been allowed to be played in LAPhil secondary venues, outdoors, more summery and popular, such as the Hollywood Bowl or the Ford Theatre, but now it has taken a step further by raising the protest song to the stage of the Walt Disney Concert Hall itself, home of the Philharmonic designed by Frank Gehry. “It is time to evolve, to demand, to put things where they should be. The Latin American protest song is a profoundly rich music, both in the message and musically, because that music is made with native styles, rhythms of the people, and that makes it become a cycle of songs with a very powerful message, but one that feels natural, it doesn’t feel forced. It’s not like we bring the protest song here and it’s like ‘wow!’ No. It is the normal thing that should happen, and it has to have its space. And especially in institutions like this one, which represent classical, let’s say, academic music. It is important that we broaden that spectrum and give it that space.”

The director acknowledged that, during rehearsals, sometimes there were a good part of the musicians who did not understand the lyrics, but who were “happy” about this meeting. “I explained to them a little about what the protest song was about, and of course, they identified, they saw that that music had power,” he explained.

For the acclaimed director, an important cultural figure in the city, in these difficult, dark times, music is key. “It is a universal language. I believe that cultural spaces provide a space for reflection, contemplation, and encounter, and that is essential in these divisive, very complex times. I am very optimistic, optimism comes from music, these same projects, these same meetings. They are bridges that are built at times when bridges are practically breaking down. I think it is essential that culture is seen as a very important tool that creates bridges and builds meeting spaces. “All this music has a very powerful, protesting message of identity.” Knowing that many listeners have no connection with this type of music, it is not part of their cultural bases, he believes that knowing it, identifying it, can help “create a future of breadth, of what art and music should encompass.” artistic institutions.

It has been the director himself who has decided which women would accompany him that night, but they have been proposing a selection of songs that have been elucidated between both parties (on the first night, each of them sang a song, generally one of another musician, from Silvio Rodríguez to Don Omar, and another of his own). For him, who grew up listening to music like salsa in his house, rediscovering genres like this has been a gift, part of his personal and professional evolution. He was looking for new spaces when he decided on this cycle of Singing in Resistance, and also when it was clear that he wanted six women on stage. It has not been coincidence.

“We are in a moment of evolution and vindication and all these great artists represent that evolution through their art. And art in the end is an expression of the spirit and the soul,” she reflects, stating that the process of choosing them was “very natural.” “When things are done with good intention and at the highest level, things happen naturally. The repertoire made us take a wonderful musical journey through protest and Latin American songs,” she says. “I find it fascinating that these wonderful artists are part of this protest moment, of so many things that have not been where they should be.”

