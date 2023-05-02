The music of Gustavo Cordera (Avellaneda, 61 years old) has become a catharsis on himself. Gone are the years with Bersuit Vergarabat, the times of “non-stop partying, chaos and madness”. He has died the “character” who was believed to be “the savior, the heroic, the pastor of the progressive left.” Now he is driven by resilience and work. His walk is as a soloist and he is accompanied by a group of musicians that includes his wife, Estela Céspedes, in the choirs. In recent years he has focused on his own resurgence after experiencing a social cancellation for a statement he gave in 2016 about rapes against women, for which he was prosecuted in Argentina, accused of “apology for crime and incitement to violence.” . Four years later, in 2020, the case was dismissed.

His career, which stopped short after the scandal and led him to throw back forty concerts in Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Uruguay, takes flight with a more introspective halo. He has stopped impersonating others to exude his own story. Thus, he can be seen with his head bandaged in one of his acts, at the end of the documentary the fable of the scorpion, reciting, interpreting his pain and intoning while he unravels: “I temper the sword in the cauldrons of love and I fight again. Here I am”. Your song How to face fear? Music as a way of healing. “I love my wounds and do you know how I heal? Sharing them,” she asserts.

His most recent creation is Free, a trilogy made up of EPs Body —very danceable—, Mind —very rocker— and Spirit, which will be released soon. With that album and his personal repertoire, which includes some songs by Bersuit —the band he left in 2009 after 21 years of experience—, he has toured six cities in Mexico during the last days of April: Toluca, Guadalajara, Texcoco, Puebla, Mexico City and Ciudad Juárez, and in October it will be presented in Spain: Valencia, Malaga, Seville, Madrid and Barcelona.

Gustavo Cordera lives in the present, the here and now. His gaze is the same that at least two Latin American generations experienced between the late 1990s and early 2000s, that of Bare of the Bersuit, direct, with eyes wide open. He walks smiling on Cuauhtémoc avenue in Mexico City after talking to an employee of the hotel where he is staying. Her journey ends at the outdoor table of a neighborhood cafeteria where she will drink coffee with almond milk and eat sweet bread. Sitting in that place, he will buy a bunch of Dominican bananas from a vendor and a lottery ticket from another vendor. Dressed in a black T-shirt, shorts and tennis shoes —shoes—, he will also receive EL PAÍS there one afternoon in April.

Ask. Has a trip to Brazil changed your life?

Answer. In 1982, my first trip to Brazil. I realized that I lived in a very repressed society. We came, as a culture, from a military government where the body was taboo, where sexuality was taboo, and when I arrived in Brazil I found a lot of nudity, a lot of contact, a lot of sexuality, and at that age — I was 23 years old — that It was a revelation to me. At that moment I felt that I could bring that joy to my land, I wanted to bring the joy of Brazil to my land, I wanted to bring it to myself.

Q. Did you decide to be a musician?

R. It was not a decision. Most of the things that happened in my life found me, seduced me, even making a song. I make a song out of necessity at seven years old, it’s a puncture that came out as consolation for the death of a canary that I had, yellowish. I couldn’t explain what was happening to me, what was happening to me and I wrote him a song and played it for him at his funeral. That for me was liberating. I felt the comforting and healing power of a song. Since then, every time I was afflicted, every time something caused me an imbalance, a suffering, an injustice, I always made a song to balance myself, to repair myself.

Q. How do you get along with him? Bare of the Bersuit that was irreverent and filled stadiums?

R. Very good. Grateful for having experienced myself in that place, having felt that energy go through my body, having experienced that intensity, that impudence, that freedom. Very happy.

Q. What was the most primary urgency that led you to leave the band?

R. Get out, get out of that place. Escape. At that moment it was a death trap for me because the journey for me had ended, my personal journey towards success, towards consecration, and I had realized that, although I had great social success and had come very far, internally I was sad, it didn’t make me happy to hold that story, that it was no longer necessary, that it was time to let it go, escape, leave Buenos Aires, leave Bersuit, leave that place. I had lived it intensely, but I knew that if I continued in that place I was going to die. I felt it perfectly in my body.

I would invite any human being to live a weekend only with the Bersuit and you can not even imagine that he is alive. It was crazy; party, party, rampage, non-stop madness. Remember what those shows were. You went home to sleep, you went to work during the week, and I continued with parties in other parts of the world, almost every day.

Gustavo Cordera in a photo session in the Ramón López Velarde garden in Mexico City. Aggi Garduño

Q. Gustavo Cordera after the Bersuit, does he unfold inwards, towards himself?

R. Yes. It was another search, another path. Before, she looked outside and described it. When I started my solo career I started to look inside myself as descriptions. I started writing from myself, the letters were in the first person. I am what I feel, what happens to me. This is my temple, this is my house,” he points to himself. You see Murguita from the south, Amores perros [Perro amor explota, grabada para la banda sonora de la película de Alejandro G. Inárritu], The fat scooter any song, they talk about the character, which could be me, but they talk about characters. They were painted from another place. After I became a soloist, the lyrics began to have another character, they began to be told from personal experiences.

Q. On this new journey, in 2016 he crashed with an episode of cancellation. How did he get up?

R. Letting me die, not offering any kind of resistance. The character dies, which does not mean that I have died as a being, and with a lot of resilience and a lot of work, not only personally but also as a team, we were rebuilding the pieces of what existed from another place and much more free, because when we died the character who was socially supported I no longer had to reconcile with anyone, not even please anyone or anything. I created myself really free, I freed myself.

Q. Hadn’t the character died when he left the Bersuit?

R. Still the character continued. The savior, the heroic, the pastor of the progressive left, the one who raises arms against the system dies.

Q. Are you a resilient rocker?

R. Of course. My planet is Chiron, which is the planet of resilience. And how is my resilience? I have my wound, I show it, you see me hurt because I express myself in each of my songs, at no time do I deny my wound or my pain, but you know what? When I share it with you, you begin the healing process and I mine, in a transpersonal event where the authority that my wound and my fragility give me before you makes you connect with the work, and that is the resilience. I am not a guru who overcame the disease and is healed and then I speak to you from a pedestal and I tell you how you have to heal. I am a person who is wounded and I show you my wounds in songs, I love my wounds and do you know how I heal? Sharing them with you, and you heal, do you know how? Sharing them with me. That’s what resilience is for, that’s what art is for.

Q. He has been working on the ‘Libres’ trilogy: Body, Mind and Spirit.

R. We think after doing between the strings, an album that in some way painted a bit of the social behavior of what cancellation is, of what was the obligatory single thought, the arrival of extremist feminism with all that it meant, contempt for men, contempt for children, all the programming of hate that was generated in society, somehow invited me to be able to put it into words and put into music everything we lived through in those times, all that hate, all that law of attraction that condemning you produced , trying to hurt you, not understanding, programmed empathy, ideological empathy, not real heart-to-heart empathy. All that programming is told in songs like I no longer want punishment, an abuse, that world, the truth, inclusive Return, which is a punk allegation against those collectives… they gave the place for ‘Libres’ to come later, which is a much brighter, more loving record, which has a bit to do with celebrating the body, celebrating freedom of expression, celebrating the abundance.

a song like the dance of error it made aware of the programming of scarcity and poverty, of the state of fear, of war, this place of retraction in which we human beings are, where we cannot touch because we are outraged, we cannot look at ourselves because it hurts us. All these things that were denaturing us to educate us. What has this disk [‘Libres’] it is blood, body, love, hugs, dance, conscience, animal spirit, a return to nature and somehow free ourselves from that cultural degradation, from my point of view, and I say this from my feelings, from my freedom of expression . I don’t want anyone, absolutely anyone, to think like me. just that [la gente] be inspired by seeing a free guy saying what he feels, what he thinks.

Q. What does Mexico mean to you?

R. I’m sitting here in the corner, the weather is beautiful, seeing all the people on the street, living, connected, vibrant, the street vibrates. It is telluric, it is a telluric country, in constant movement —a night before a magnitude 5.8 tremor had been felt in the Mexican capital. In all corners you feel that vibration. There is a lot of spirit, in your blood there are shamans, there are healers, there are healers. There is the memory of humanity in this place. All these foods that there are, the amount of variety of foods speaks of diversity, of a town that has not yet been able to invade it culturally. It is a people that has risen up against the unicist cultural hegemony of the West. It is a rebellious people, with a silent rebellion, a rebellion that lowers its head and says “command”, but who can shoot you, that guy who lowers his head and says “command” if his balls swell. There is temperament, there is spirit. I love this town.

Gustavo Cordera is touring Mexico and next October he will perform in five cities in Spain. Aggi Garduño

