This Wednesday, April 14, Gustavo Cerrón, remembered for playing Chacalón in his biographical series, died at the age of 48. As mentioned, the renowned Peruvian actor was admitted to the Villa El Salvador hospital due to complications from COVID-19.

Following the news of his death, the culture Ministry He spoke through his social networks and sent his condolences to the artist’s family.

“We regret the sensitive death of Gustavo Cerrón, actor and cultural manager. He was recognized for his performance in theater, film and television. We express our condolences to his family, colleagues and followers ”, was the message on the entity’s Twitter account.

Publication of the Ministry of Culture Photo: Twitter

The Interartis organization, where he worked as a manager, was responsible for confirming the unfortunate news through a heartfelt message.

“We regret to announce the death of our colleague friend, colleague and director of the institution, Gustavo Cerrón. We have no words to describe the deep sorrow we feel as an artistic community. Our condolences to family and friends. Gustavo Cerrón, present! ”, Said the statement.

Likewise, the Grand National Theater also dedicated a farewell to him and expressed condolences to his relatives.

“We deeply regret the death of the renowned actor, teacher and director of theater, film and television, Gustavo Cerrón. From the Grand National Theater we express our condolences to his family and friends ”, said the text.

Gustavo Cerrón

Gustavo Cerrón, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.