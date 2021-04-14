The artistic milieu is in mourning. Gustavo Cerrón died on the morning of this Wednesday, April 14 because of COVID-19. The surprising death of the actor, who became famous for playing ‘Jackal’ on the small screen, it generated all kinds of laments on social networks.

Various actors, celebrities and television personalities expressed their regret for the early death of the Peruvian artist, who was only 48 years old.

Media figures such as Paul Martin, Germán Loero, Mayella Lloclla and Mónica Sánchez said goodbye to the interpreter with a meaningful message through Twitter.

Gustavo Cerrón

Paul martin

The actor from Back in the neighborhood expressed his surprise at the death of his colleague and wrote: “Your departure is very sad. Rest in peace, the good Gustavo Cerrón ”.

Messages to Gustavo Cerrón

Monica Sanchez

The television and theater artist shared the obituary of the Gran Teatro Nacional and expressed her sorrow for the departure. “What sad news. Rest in peace Gustavo Cerrón”, Explained Mónica Sánchez.

Messages to Gustavo Cerrón

German Loero

Germán Loero shared a photograph of the popular ‘Chacalón’ and said goodbye to his partner on his official Twitter account: “Thank you for everything Gustavo Cerrón, may he rest in peace, < / mark> my prayers are with his family ”.

Messages to Gustavo Cerrón

Mayella Lloclla

The renowned artist moved her followers with a photograph of the past with Gustavo Cerrón. Through an emotional message, he decided to say goodbye to the actor.

“Mate, I’m going to miss you. Thanks to the life that allowed me to meet you and coincide with you. Until we meet again ”, was the writing that Mayella Lloclla spread on networks.

Messages to Gustavo Cerrón

Tatiana Astengo

Tatiana Astengo He dedicated a tweet to the artist, but also reflected on the consequences of COVID-19 in Peru. “Very sad everything. Please stop thinking that nothing is going to happen to you. Our partner was very young ”, he expressed.

Messages to Gustavo Cerrón

Katy jara

The cumbia singer was very close to Gustavo Cerrón and he demonstrated it with the heartfelt words he expressed on his Facebook account.

“I just found out and I can’t get out of my amazement and grief. You are ahead of us dear friend. It was an honor to have met us and to have been able to work together on some productions. Fly very high now next to the Lord. My deepest condolences to his family, loved ones and friends, “wrote Katy Jara .

Messages to Gustavo Cerrón

Gustavo Cerrón, latest news:

