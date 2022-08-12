The remembered Argentine singer Gustavo Ceratiformer leader of Soda Stereo, would have turned 63 yesterday and in tribute to his memory and career, a group of music producers, with the permission of his family, released a live album with some unreleased songs by the musician.

The material records the historic concert that Gustavo Cerati performed at the National Auditorium of Mexico, held in February 2002 as a kickoff to the tour of his album 11 Symphonic Episodes, recorded in Buenos Aires a few months earlier.

“Since it includes three more songs, the title is nothing less than 14 symphonic episodes. It was published today, just on the day of his birthday, when he would have turned 63 years old”, the newspaper Clarín of Argentina reported yesterday.

The three new songs are ‘Lisa’, ‘Fue’ and ‘ Hombre al agua’, from the concert that Cerati offered in Mexico and which are now included on the new album. At the presentation of the album were present Laura and Lisa, sister and daughter of Cerati, respectively.

In addition, four songs were heard and the three videos made with virtual reality technology were shown, since there are no film records of the show. Regarding the material that has now become 14 symphonic episodes, the recording engineer Eduardo Bergallo said: “A couple of years ago, the producer Diego Sáenz found the digital tape on which this concert was recorded, which was not specific to make a record but simply a document”.

Front page. 14 symphonic episodes. Photo: diffusion

However, the quality was surprising: “It was recorded in 16 channels and it was quite good to work with, because in general when you work with old digital tapes, there are usually quite a few problems, but when I did the transfer everything went perfectly, without any errors or errors. tape bite, which was a good sign that it had to be done, ”Bergallo tells Clarín.

Another great moment of the process to which he refers was when he heard the level of Gustavo’s vocal performance on songs like ‘Bocanada’: “It’s tremendous! He gives you goosebumps. I remember that I called Diego and told him that it was amazing how he sings”.

Bergallo made another revelation: “Everyone has surely heard of autotune, that tool that today is almost an instrument. In a studio recording, many use it and in a live recording you will almost certainly end up using it because imperfections occur and it is good to correct them. In these songs by Gustavo I didn’t have to correct almost anything, perhaps a syllable in a song. The performance is perfect and it’s not corrected”.