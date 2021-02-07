After his controversial complaint for alleged labor exploitation in Yo soy, el Gustavo Cerati impersonator He surprised his fans with a solidarity work. The young artist, in collaboration with the Hare Krishna community, distributed 300 servings of food low-income people last weekend.

Through their social networks, Miguel Samamé He shared videos of the help he gave to people whose economy has been in decline due to the coronavirus. “Today we leave music and vanity and return to the origin. Today (February 6) in Plaza San Martín, distributing 200 lunches and 100 dinners to all the people who were left without work in the middle of the pandemic, “he wrote on Facebook, along with one of the clips.

Miguel Samamé, an impersonator of Gustavo Cerati, supports low-income people in quarantine.

Likewise, the imitator of Gustavo Cerati He took advantage of his arrival on social networks to encourage his fans to collaborate with those most in need in the midst of the pandemic. “Let us unite Peruvians and help our neighbors who today more than ever need it,” he said.

“I thank the Haré Krishna community for always helping me in every act of love, awakening consciousness,” he added.

Likewise, Miguel Samamé invited all his fans to collaborate with this noble initiative, either by donating food or through volunteering. “We accept food and human support, we will celebrate on February 14 by distributing more lunches to those who need us at the moment,” concluded the former contestant of Yo soy.

Gustavo Cerati impersonator accuses I am of labor exploitation

In an interview with La República, the impersonator of Gustavo Cerati accused Yo soy of exploiting its participants by not providing financial support during the pandemic.

“I would love to be on that stage, but there is a moral duty that I cannot go against. At this time, I do not consider it prudent, exploitation is being incurred. I think they are taking advantage of the artists, “he said.

