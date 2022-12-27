Gustavo Bueno will make his animated film debut with “A Giant Adventure”, an upcoming Peruvian film in which the well-remembered actor does the voice of a peculiar character related to the Nazca Lines. After having enchanted the public as Don Gilberto in “Al fondo hay sitio”, now the veteran of theater and cinema will open up in a territory that he has always liked, but in which he had never participated before.

In exclusive interview with La República Well, he told us a little more about this exciting project that hits the big screen nationwide on January 12.

—I wanted to talk a little with you about the movie “A Giant Adventure”, how has this step been for you?

—That is a monumental experience that I am going to have because it is the first time that I double a character in an animated film. I love animated movies, but I’ve never been asked to dub or voice one of the characters, so I find it a delightful experience.

—In Peru, animated films are not very common…

—No, but the little that has been done seems to have had great weight. That excites me because it’s interesting. The few people or filmmakers who are dedicated to that, when they have done it, they have done it successfully. So, that is a very interesting experience, I think they have even won prizes.

What encouraged you to go through this experience?

—Nothing, just call me. They were friends and people —some I don’t know— of whom I knew the trajectory of each one. They also somehow knew mine and we liked to participate in the work together.

Can you tell us a bit about the character you play?

—Well, it’s one of the archetypes, it’s a bird. I don’t want to say more so as not to break the charm of the film. He faces the most evil being in the other world. It is a story about the Nazca Lines and two children who enter a strange and magical world to fight against evil. They are helped by some of the figures of the Nazca Lines. I don’t want to go any further because it would be telling you about the movie and that’s what I don’t want to do.

—And you are telling me that you play a bird, how difficult has it been for you to record this film using only your voice?

—Not at all, it has been very easy. I had many fears, but the producers, the director and the producer, they were all very kind to me. They encouraged me and things went very quickly. I had understood that it was going to last a long time, hours! However, they had everything calculated. They gave me all the parameters so that I could do my dubbing perfectly. In addition, modern technology allows many things. They then reduce, enlarge, everything necessary to make everything fit. I’ve done dubbing before, when I was young, and it was very difficult, you had to exactly match the mouth, the movements and everything. Not now, well. Now everything is technological.

—Have you had any reference to create this character?

-Not at all. This was all very new and also the film is very new. It deals with a legend and an event that is supposed to have occurred in the history of Peru, which has a whole myth behind it, a whole magic. None of this can be reconciled with reality exactly. Imagine, all the beings that inhabit the Nazca Lines, it is an incredible thing.

—Some people might relate animation to something purely for children, what do you think of this?

—I am a lover of science fiction and I am a lover of animation in any form that is expressed. I never liked Japanese anime, but I loved everything else. Chinese cartoons and other wonderful Japanese, everything from Pixar and Disney has enchanted me. Now I am waiting to see “Pinocchio” by Guillermo del Toro, which I am going to see now and they tell me that it is a wonderful movie. And I’m going to see “Avatar”, for example, which isn’t exactly cartoon, but it’s animation too.

—Animation is everywhere and so is technology.

They create wonders. And if the wonders have that solvency and that spectacular thing of the visual taken to the extreme, I think it’s a pleasure for the eyes, right?