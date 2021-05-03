The governor of Entre Ríos, Gustavo Bordet, announced this Sunday that his province adheres to the presidential decree that establishes greater restrictions to combat the second wave of coronavirus infections and established the suspension of face-to-face classes in various cities.

Quickly, the streets of the affected cities were filled with demonstrations against the measure, which will be in force between May 3 and 7 inclusive.

Paraná and its metropolitan area, Gualeguaychú, Concordia, Concepción del Uruguay, Colón and San José are the cities in which children and young people they will return to virtuality forced for a week.

Paradoxically, the announcement of the measures aimed at “reducing the circulation of the virus and contagion” resulted in hundreds of people manifesting before the Government House provincial with posters, honks and chants.

Not only in the provincial capital did the protests take place. Countless number of videos were known through social networks, with messages that not only pointed to Bordet, but also to the national government and the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, who this Sunday had a meeting on Zoom with his provincial counterparts.

As explained by the provincial leader, the rule was decided “based on the need to reduce the movement of people linked to the movement that generates the entrance and exit of the schools, and not within the establishments, since the protocols are strictly followed and with good results ”.

In the rest of the Entre Ríos territory, the classes will continue to be face-to-face, in the “bubble” mode.

“This stage of the pandemic, with the emergence of new strains more transmissible, our sanitary containment system is put at risk. That is why we need to take measures to reduce the circulation of the virus and infections, “explained the governor.

On the other hand, it was established that the shops will operate only between 9 and 18, in order to “reduce the use of public transport”.

Although it was highlighted from the provincial Executive Power that “40% of the target population had already been vaccinated,” it was noted that “in all parts of the world the health systems were saturated before the exponential growth of infections“.

“Let us think about what is happening, let us be in solidarity with the health workers, respecting these and all the measures in force. Let’s be part of the solution, not the problem. Let’s take care of ourselves, “Bordet asked the population of Entre Ríos.

DB