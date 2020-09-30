Surprising decision of Gustavo Ayon. To the 35 years ‘El Titán de Nayarit’ has decided to return to his country to play basketball. It will do it in Jalisco Astros, who have announced their signing and their arrival in the Sisnova League with great fanfare.

Even the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, posed proudly with Ayón: “It has been a long time since I felt so short. Gustavo Ayón is a top player in the NBA and in Europe, a Mexican pride and a new star of the Astros. Welcome to your new home. I know that your talent and your team will promote basketball like never before. “.

Ayón left Zenit Saint Petersburg last summer and was without a team. He has decided to leave the circuit of the Euroleague, which begins tomorrow a new season, to return to his country. A year ago, after the league conquered by a Real Madrid to which it ceased to belong, it set its sights on the NBA, as admitted to ACE, to be able to combine his life as an athlete with that of a father. The bet, despite attempts, did not go well and ended up further away from his son, in Saint Petersburg (Russia), where he averaged 12.5 points in continental games.

Despite the fact that Real Madrid is hunting for a pivot to accompany Tavares if Facu Campazzo goes to the NBA, Ayón has decided to go to the LNBP.

This pivot of 2.08 meters He already played in his day for the Halcones de Xalapa. He made a name for himself after quickly jumping from Illescas and Tenerife to Fuenlabrada, which competes in the ACB, and from there to the NBA, where he played with the Magic, Bucks and Hawks from 2012 to 2014.. With Madrid he won two Euroleague under the command of Pablo Laso.