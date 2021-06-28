Coach Tite was sanctioned by Conmebol for criticizing the organization of the Copa América. The coach received a fine of US $ 5,000 (R $ 24,600 in the daily rate). The amount to be paid by CBF will be debited from the confederation prize at the end of the competition. pic.twitter.com/Klv26ghts6

– Roberto Cristian Aramayo Flores (@ Roberto39376505) June 24, 2021