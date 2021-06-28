Ecuador and Brazil drew 1-1 on the last date in the group zone and those led by Gustavo Alfaro achieved the long-awaited classification to the quarterfinals (they will face Argentina if Scaloni’s team beat Bolivia).
After the meeting, there was a talk between the two coaches and Gustavo Alfaro left a meaningful message for Tite. “” Keep fighting because this is yours and you will end up being world champion. Remember what I tell you. You dignify this. Please I ask you “, he said and generated the tears of the Brazilian DT.
Both ended with a big hug and the dialogue had a lot of impact on social networks. Tite lives a difficult time in Brazil, after protesting against the organization of the Cup America and be in conflict with the federation.
The same Conmebol comes to fine him for his statements, about the “disaster of the organization” and rumors that he could leave the national team gained strength in recent weeks.
Alfaro’s words also made noise in Argentina and received criticism from Vasco Olarticoechea. “It would never cross my mind to say that to an opposing coach, more to a Brazilian. Being Argentine …”, fired the world champion in 1986.
