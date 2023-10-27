Gustavo Alfaro returned to work in Colombia, after his time in Ecuador, where he qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He did so as a television commentator. But his intention was always to be on the bench again as a coach.

Now, Alfaro would have everything ready to return to direct a team, one with a great Colombian footprint, specifically that of Luis Fernando Suarez.

Alfaro would be presented in the next few hours as the new coach of Costa Rica after reaching an agreement to guide the team to the World Cup in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Journalist César Merlo explained that after the total agreement on economic and sports matters, he will take six of his collaborators to the stop in Ecuador. He said that Claudio Vivas was key in the negotiation, that he will start with a contract until the end of the Concacaf Qualifiers with an option to renew if he qualifies.

🚨[EXCLUSIVO] Gustavo Alfaro is the new coach of Costa Rica.

*️⃣There is now total agreement regarding economics and sports. The DT will arrive with 6 members of his CT.

*️⃣Claudio Vivas’s role in the negotiation was key. The 🇦🇷 will sign until the end of the Qualifiers with chances of… pic.twitter.com/NbvaNCkO1X — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) October 27, 2023

The country is excited about this new process because it has been growing in the world cups not only after participating in the last World Cup in Qatar with Suárez but before, with Jorge Luis Pinto, in the unforgettable World Cup in Brazil 2014.

The only ‘problem’ is that a valuable television commentator and analyst who has made a difference in the broadcasts of Colombian matches on Canal Caracol would be lost. News about his presence or his replacement is also expected.

During the time Alfaro was in Ecuador, the channel had Venezuelan Rafael Dudamel as a guest commentator, until the latter accepted an offer to direct Necaxa, from Mexico.

If the negotiation is finalized, it would be the second selection that Alfaro manages. The vast majority did so with clubs, with very successful spells at Arsenal, with which he won the 2007 Copa Sudamericana, and Boca Juniors, with which he was champion of the Argentine Super Cup in 2018.

SPORTS

With Futbolred

More Sports news