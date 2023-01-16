The Argentine coach Gustavo Alfaro, who led to the Ecuador national team in it Qatar World Cup 2022, He said goodbye to La Tri this Sunday with an emotional letter in which he expressed his imprint as a motivator, praised his managers and wished success to whoever replaces him.

“I wish the coach who succeeds me a lot of success, he will find an incredible human group. With the philosophy of stoic warriors that when they went to war they could return in two ways: with the shield, or under the shield. They could lose the spear, but never the shield”, indicated the strategist.

He recalled Ecuador’s World Cup performance and said he understood that “it lasted less than we wanted and deserved.” For this reason, he asked the players “not to lose sight of the fact that they were the third youngest team to play in the World Cup,” after Spain and Ghana.

Alfaro was played, since he arrived in Ecuador, by players who had just debuted in professional soccer, whom he consolidated until reaching Qatar, where he made his debut with a 0-2 win in the opening match against the host team, although he could not move on from the group stage.

Most of Alfaro’s letter is addressed to the players and in it he reviews his experience in front of the Tri: “It’s talking about nice things. Those were the ones we’ve lived through these more than two years,” he said.

“I owe everything to them (the players), they were and are the true architects. How beautiful it was to work with you! As I told you on more than one occasion, you brought out my best version, made it a round trip back. When I was with you I felt like I was in the best place I could be,” he said.

Alfaro assured that after 30 years as a coach, he can say with absolute certainty that he fully enjoyed this process, without worrying about what tomorrow would bring, and said he hoped that the flame that was lit does not go out, but rather feeds and grows. .

He also thanked the directors of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) for having given him this opportunity together with his coaching staff “in institutionally difficult times, with an uncertain future and little hope.” The strategist affirmed that a part of his heart will stay in Ecuador with the players and with the people: “With those on foot.”

Alfaro assumed the technical direction of Ecuador in the midst of a crisis in the Federation, with few players who at that time were reluctant to return to the national team as a result of the internal struggle of the organization.

“In football, the processes that one feels were good also help us to reaffirm our convictions. These convictions are what prepare us to let go and leave behind, looking for a new challenge. I also feel that I’m leaving better than I arrived That drives me to design new dreams,” he added in the letter.

The FEF, commanded by Francisco Egas, aspires to define in the next few days the name of the new national coach, with a view to the next qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Efe

