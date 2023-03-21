Gustavo Alfaro sued the Ecuadorian federation for wages

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Gustavo Alfaro, former coach of Ecuador.
Gustavo Alfaro, former coach of Ecuador.
The relationship between the coach and the leadership was broken.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Argentine coach Gustavo Alfarowho led the Ecuadorian team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, said goodbye to La Tri last December and is now in dispute with the soccer Federation of that country.
Controversy in Ecuador
According to media such as El Comercio de Ecuador, Alfaro formalized his lawsuit against the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF), at the FIFA offices.
“On March 20, 2023, Dr. Ariel Reck, on behalf of Gustavo Alfaro, has filed a lawsuit against the FEF for breach of contract. The claim was processed on the FIFA Legal Portal,” said the source.
The newspaper’s source revealed that in the coming days the demands of the other members of the coaching staff against the FEF will also be formalized.
This is how the claim made by the coach since the end of his contract with the FEF was formalized, after the Ecuadorian team was eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar.
Other sources of information indicate that the central point of the lawsuit is for non-compliance with payments of salaries, prizes and taxes.
Alfaro assumed the technical direction of Ecuador in the midst of a crisis in the Federation, with few players who at that time were reluctant to return to the national team as a result of the internal struggle of the organization.
The Spanish Félix Sánchez was announced this Saturday by the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF), as the new selector of the absolute team, whose greatest challenge is the 2026 World Cup qualifiers that will be organized by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Gustavo #Alfaro #sued #Ecuadorian #federation #wages
Leave a Reply