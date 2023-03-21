Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Gustavo Alfaro sued the Ecuadorian federation for wages

March 21, 2023
Gustavo Alfaro

Gustavo Alfaro, former coach of Ecuador.

The relationship between the coach and the leadership was broken.

The Argentine coach Gustavo Alfarowho led the Ecuadorian team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, said goodbye to La Tri last December and is now in dispute with the soccer Federation of that country.

Controversy in Ecuador

According to media such as El Comercio de Ecuador, Alfaro formalized his lawsuit against the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF), at the FIFA offices.

“On March 20, 2023, Dr. Ariel Reck, on behalf of Gustavo Alfaro, has filed a lawsuit against the FEF for breach of contract. The claim was processed on the FIFA Legal Portal,” said the source.

The newspaper’s source revealed that in the coming days the demands of the other members of the coaching staff against the FEF will also be formalized.

This is how the claim made by the coach since the end of his contract with the FEF was formalized, after the Ecuadorian team was eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar.

Other sources of information indicate that the central point of the lawsuit is for non-compliance with payments of salaries, prizes and taxes.

Alfaro assumed the technical direction of Ecuador in the midst of a crisis in the Federation, with few players who at that time were reluctant to return to the national team as a result of the internal struggle of the organization.

The Spanish Félix Sánchez was announced this Saturday by the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF), as the new selector of the absolute team, whose greatest challenge is the 2026 World Cup qualifiers that will be organized by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

