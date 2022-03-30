With an exciting ending, the South American Qualifier concluded, perhaps the most competitive of all. Ecuador reached the last date with assured classification, as a result of the regularity that it showed throughout the entire process. And much of this success must be attributed to the presence of Gustavo Alfaro on the bench.
In this second part of the interview, the coach of Ecuador explained the reason for the preconception of being branded as a defensive coach and indicated that he would like it to be modified. In addition, he told why he defended Tite before the breakup of his pair with the Brazilian Federation and exemplified it with an unpublished anecdote in which he defended River’s coach, Marcelo Gallardo, when he did the same in Boca.
Alfaro has a career of 30 years of experience in which he directed both teams from the First Division of Argentine soccer and from the second category (previously called National B) and is currently in charge of Ecuador, his first national team. Throughout his extensive career, he has always been assimilated with a more conservative style of play and without taking too many risks. Although he denies it…
Does it bother you when you’re branded as a defensive coach? How do you live with prejudice?
Ever since I got promoted with Olimpo, a team that was going downhill and ended up rising in a 25-team championship, the President told me that I was the best in National B but that I didn’t have the level to lead in the first division. I had to leave after being promoted to First Division.
Today I am going to play a World Cup and I look at where Olimpo de Bahía Blanca is at this time. At the same time, with Quilmes we were able to promote and have the best campaign of a recently promoted team, classifying it to the Libertadores and Sudamericana. So I have many cases like Arsenal, Tigre, Gimnasia, Hurricane, Boca. I feel that my work was not valued in its fair dimension. They value me more when I leave than when I’m working.
Do you feel that you were judged for your words towards Tite when you mentioned that if he stayed he could be world champion?
We are prisoners of our statements and conduct. What I said to Tite caused controversy for me, but I was defending a couple of mine. He was defending a person who was defending the players, who did not want to play in the Copa América and that meant that not only from the Brazilian Federation, but also from the government, they want to overthrow him. I told him that he couldn’t loosen up because he had been the one who built this reality in Brazil and that this could lead him to become world champion. As a coach I was going to feel disappointed if he didn’t give that fight. He had the support of those of us who feel football in this way. And this was focused by a question of nationality. You have to be very stupid to think things this way. As if I was speaking in favor of Brazil and against Argentina. I was defending a colleague who for me dignifies the profession.
In the same way, being a Boca coach, I defended Gallardo. When I was in CONMEBOL at the congress they held with the 32 coaches who were competing in the Copa Libertadores, I asked for the floor and defended Gallardo for what they had done to him, that they did not let him enter the substitute bench in the semifinals in the previous edition. , that as he was expelled they did not let him enter the locker room to give the technical talk. Do I have to speak against Gallardo because I was a coach for Boca and he was for River? If we measure things from that place, we speak of our miseries, not of our goodness. I am going to defend all the people who I feel dignify this profession. I feel that Gallardo dignifies this profession and when we had to face each other, we both played to the death trying to move forward. In the same way I did it with Tite and I’m going to do it with the coach who feels I have to defend him. These things have no language, they have no flag, they have no nationality. The way of feeling football does not have a nationality that identifies it.
