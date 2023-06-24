The controversial Mexican television host, Gustavo Adolfo Infantehe confessed that if he had the opportunity, he would not hesitate to hire Wendy Guevara to do his program, ‘Results and highlights‘.

And it is that the influencer program became very popular for its participation in the reality show of Televisa‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, because Guevara took the opportunity to talk about gossip in it, so that his companions could have fun.

It was during a broadcast of the program ‘First hand‘ which the journalist argued that there is no doubt that Wendy Guevara is a person “wonderful” and who also has a lot of talent.

He further explained that to produce the program he invented, ‘Results and highlights‘, it needs some ‘talented writers’, as it can’t be something spontaneous.

“That program, I mean, I don’t know if they have the contract, but I hired her to do that program. You put a script on it, you help it a little bit because you have to have a periodicity, with the help of several writers it would be a success the truth,” he explained.

It should be noted that Gustavo Adolfo Infante has not been the only one interested in giving work to the influencer who became known for the viral video of ‘The losses‘, but days ago it began to circulate that John Osorio He already offered her a role to participate in a soap opera.

