Mexico.- john rivera and his wife, brendathey carried out a votes renovation last weekend, an event that was broadcast through Telemundoin the reality show ‘La Casa de los Famosos’.

The fact that the singer’s family would attend the romantic ceremony was obvious, but they also assured that the journalist from ‘Image Television‘, Gustavo Adolfo Infante, also would be present.

After it was revealed that the television host was invited to the wedding, Adolfo Infante spoke through his program on the platform Youtube and assured that was “uninvited”.

And it is that the presenter revealed that last Thursday, during the program “First hand‘, Juan Rivera invited him and even told him that if he did not attend the wedding then he would not be able to get married.

“Friday arrived and nothing, Saturday arrived and nothing, so I spoke to Mario Larios, his public relations officer, and he told me ‘it’s that Juan has to see that and solve this matter,'” the journalist said.

However, the communicator explained that after asking for explanations for not being invited to the event, they told him that people from Telemundo and Endemol they were getting a little difficult because of the Covid-19.

“I said ‘well, if it’s a matter of Covid, then there’s no problem’… I went to see Gloria Trevi and I no longer did pancho, but when I got home, I checked the transmission and I understand that those in the house They would be there, but from the start Don Pedro Rivera, Mrs. Rosa, Rosi, 40 more members of the family, the pastor, everyone who was outside, so I said ‘perhaps they have to think that they are immune to Covid’.

However, despite the fact that the matter was clarified, Gustavo Adolfo Infante could be seen upset because does not believe that the complications are caused by the deadly virusbut for reasons of the television house.

“It was a pull because surely Telemundo or Endemol said ‘Gustavo has nothing to do here, this guy, he works at another television station so we don’t want him here, so even though Juan kindly and lovingly invited me, I couldn’t go.”

In fact, Gustavo stated that the representative of the Jenny Rivera’s brother He had promised him that he would solve the problem so that he could attend the ceremony, but after that they did not contact him again.

After all the scandal, Gustavo Adolfo Infante did not hesitate to thank the singer for having invited him, and told him that he was sure that he had absolutely nothing to do with why he could not have been present.

This is how the program’s hosts pointed out that they will not talk about “La Casa de los Famosos” again due to the horrible treatment they gave the journalist.