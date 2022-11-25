After Sergio Mayer’s publication on social networks in which he points to the presenter Gustavo Adolfo Infante of not respecting a “restraining order from a judge” and now have one of arresthe went out to clarify the situation.

“Guess which TV host is hiding around ignoring a restraining order from a judge, and continue violating an actress in his programs and now he has a warrant? Clue; It is from Imagen Televisión”, shared Mayer On twitter.

Adolfo Infante He chose to have a live conversation with his followers through Facebook where he clarified the reasons for which he had been absent from television.

The driver said that if you had an arrest warrant after mentioning an actress with whom he has a legal dispute, but, after presenting his lawyer an amparo, He has not had to appear in court.

“For mentioning this person they gave me 6 hours, I am already covered, I will not go, but the biggest news I will leave with my lawyer because tomorrow in First Hand he will give it,” he said Gustavo Adolfo Infante about the legal situation he is going through.