Mexico. Journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante offers a public apology to Mauricio Martínezafter making comments that did not please the actor’s fans, especially and criticized him on social networks.

In several news portals it is shared that Infante showed his repentance before Mauricio Martínez for being insensitive to the sexual abuse complaint and having received the refusal of the interview.

In Sale el Sol, Infante acknowledged that when he spoke of Mauricio Martínez he expressed something about him that now causes him shame: “because I said that I did not give interviews, and I am not going to repeat it because I do not want to re-victimize a victim such as Mr. Mauricio Martinez.”

“I know that I was insensitive to express myself in that way, in a person who had to return from the American Union to put in ink and on paper a complaint against a person 20 years ago,” said Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

Gustavo Adolfo Infante, host of the television program The minute that changed my destiny, also offered an apology to all the victims if they felt hurt by that qualifying adjective that he would have used.

Remember that Gustavo Adolfo Infante mentioned about Mauricio Martínez that he should learn from Eugenio Derbez’s humility after his presence at the Oscars and offer him an interview instead of Adela Micha.

“The one who should learn is Mauricio Martínez because now he sees us all like that from above because they raped him. Because they violated him, he does not give interviews to entertainment programs,” said Infante.