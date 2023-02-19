Mexico.- Alfredo Adame attended the maxine woodside show a few days ago, where the actor caused a stir after he confessed that during his youth committed a murder in self defense.

The strong statement of the television host caused a furor among users through social networks, as Adame revealed that being underage took the life of a man.

“The guy lets me come, very macho. He made as if he was going to hit me and at that moment I hit him right in the neck. The guy goes backwards, the others go back. My buddy tells me ‘let’s go!’, we get in the car, the days go by and on Tuesday my buddy calls me to tell me ‘what do you think? and prominent,” said the 64-year-old actor.

“I spoke with my father, they hid me in Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán, I stayed for a year. I came back, nothing ever happened; until about 10 or 12 years ago a friend came and told me that he was his cousin; I was 17 years old. I have a short fuse, ”said Adame in full broadcast of the program.

It must be remembered that Alfredo Adame has often been the eye of the show, since the famous man was involved in a second street fight a few days ago, so it is not surprising that he continues to be a trend.

However, Gustavo Adolfo Infante’s reaction was not only astonishment, but rather that the controversial journalist pointed out that Alfredo Adame should be behind bars for the crime he committed.

In fact, the show’s host ‘First hand’questioned the Attorney General of Justice of Mexico City, Ernestina Godoyif the statement of the leading man of soap operas has official validity.

“If Alfredo Adame publicly declares that he beat a man to death, as he already did on a radio program and that they hid him for a year to free him from jail. In Mexico, a freely confessed crime is not prosecuted? “Wrote the television host on the Twitter platform.

It should be noted that Alfredo Adame has received harsh criticism for the statements he made with Maxine Woodside, even more so for having said that he “did not regret” having killed that subject because it was in self-defense.