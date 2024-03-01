Journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante He fired a collaborator from his program, he shows what he didn't like about him and in his YouTube space he explains what happened.

Gustavo Adolfo Infante, journalist originally from Mexico City and who has been dedicated to the entertainment industry since the eighties, 'thanks to a collaborator.'

Infante, host of 'The Minute That Changed My Destiny', mentions that Dr. Alexix Lodigiani has made him look bad in his participation for his YouTube channel, and tells him 'thank you very much'.

“He had to come, he didn't come, he hasn't come for three weeks because he's busy, he first said it was for his birthday.”then I don't remember why and the last time he didn't come either.”

Gustavo Adolfo Infante cites that a professional who does not comply with or respect his audience does not deserve to be part of his team: “I love him very much, but he has no interest in you, the public, I have no interest in him either.”

Alexis Lodigiani is a surgeon graduated from Anáhuac, a specialist in nutrition, bariatrics, fitness and antiaging, also a YouTuber and health influencer.

