Mexico.- Gustavo Adolfo Infante He is one of the most controversial journalists of the shows, and this time he went against the evening program, ‘Ventaneando’ for having tried to “clean up the image” of Hector ‘N’ after receiving present On your part.

Through the program’First hand‘, the presenter said that the TV Azteca program hosted by Patty Chapoy put on “on the side of the aggressor”.

It all happened after the Ginny Hoffman’s daughter accused his father of abuse and report it through social media in a video where he requests “ignoring” the media that only “manipulates”.

The only daughter of the Mexican actress stated that it is a shame that people “fall into the manipulations” of her father, which is why she asked to be careful with what is broadcast to the audience.

Héctor ‘N’, the young woman’s father, has been detained for a year and a half for the complaint that his daughter filed against him, which proceeded against the accused, so his legal situation can be determined through a trial .

It should be noted that the young woman mentioned in the video that her father, despite being in the Orient Prison, managed to send a message and a couple of ‘gifts’ to the program ‘Ventaneando‘, thanks to his other daughter.

The minor did not reveal her annoyance after being heavily criticized for the way she wears her legal processin addition to feeling powerless for those who fall for the media games, and for his father.

For this reason, it requires the media to avoid falling into manipulations, because although she is not affected, other victims of similar cases are, which is why she considers being very careful with what is exposed, since she considers that with her broadcasts only they send a clear message “to shut up and they are supporting the aggressors”.

Likewise, Ginny Hoffman shared a message where she shows all the support for her daughter, wishing her a lot of strength.

For all this, Gustavo Adolfo Infante criticized “Ventaneando” for having accepted the “gifts” and for having carried out a campaign to help “clean up the image” of Héctor ‘N’, because they want to increase the rating.

Furthermore, the driver Image Television He assured that his entire team of communicators are on the side of the victims, noting that “it seems a shame” that such an important program falls into dishonest practices.