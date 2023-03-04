Mexico.- In the most recent broadcast of the program Image Television‘First Hand’, the drivers opened up about the plastic surgeries to which they have been subjected.

It all happened after spectators went against Gustavo Adolfo Infante for having carried out certain ‘little arrangements‘ on her eyelids, where she assured that undergoing a procedure is not bad, so she is not ashamed to say that she underwent one.

We recommend you read…

In fact, during that signaling, the controversial journalist encouraged the rest of his colleagues to talk about the plastic surgeries that have been performed.

“I start, bichectomy, double chin lipo, cheeks, eyelids, Botox and something that the surgeon injects you and I paint my hair,” the television host confessed.

We recommend you read…

But that was not all, rather he made it clear that he does not intend to stop submitting to said interventions, as long as their economy allows it: “And the ones that continue to accumulate, as long as my salary reaches me for that.”

After him, Addis joined the dynamic and took the opportunity to send a forceful message to one of the surgeons who did a horrible job on him.

“I dyed my hair for a long time, I had my teeth removed a little while ago, I did it two years ago, the wave is about the supposed bichetomy. Doctor, you know that you did not do your job well, so recently I went with Sareth and I asked him to solve this for me, that it is about solving what the doctor did not do to me and that I am very, very sad about it and that’s it, “he said.

Meanwhile, Erika González assured that until now no arrangement has been made except for the nose, detailing that some cartilage was removed to look better.

Finally, Lalo Carrillo admitted the surgeries one by one: “Brother, look, I had a bichectomy, I got veneers, here I am missing the ones below. I got botox a year ago, I did two lipos, I removed my buttock, this and nothing more. And those who can”.