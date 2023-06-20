The entertainment journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante is surprised with a corrido that Marko Peña composed for him and it is in a recent broadcast of the program ‘De Primera Mano’ where the subject is discussed.

Through a videoblog it can be seen in ‘De Primera Mano’ that Marko Peña thanks Gustavo Adolfo Infante for his supportgives stuffed animals to the production and also mentions that he composed a corrido for him as a way of thanking him and to recognize his career.

“They are working people, who come from less to more, a man of his word with bearing and style, humility does not confuse, friend of those in the middle, Gustavo Adolfo, just like that. Famous journalist, gentlemen I tell you, well recognized with great talents , is intelligent, brave…”, says part of the lyrics of the corrido.

Gustavo Adolfo Infante, a benchmark in the entertainment world of Mexico, reacts to the corrido surprised because such a detail was not expected from Marko Peña and the full run will be available on YouTube.

Gustavo Adolfo has recently argued with statements about the singer Peso Pluma, who occupies the first places in sales and fills up concerts wherever he performs, because he said that “he only has one hit”.

“People who know him were telling me that Featherweight is unbearable, that he doesn’t want to give interviews, he’s just ‘Jimmy Fallon level’ and so on,” said Infante, alluding to the Jalisco singer of the hit “She dances alone.”

The beginnings of Gustavo Adolfo on television

Gustavo Adolfo Infante began his professional career in the eighties, as he studied Communication Sciences and was patty chapoy who gave him the opportunity to work with her on his show ‘The world of entertainment’.

Said program was broadcast on channel 2 of Televisa, at that time Infante was very young, in fact on the Internet many wonder How old is Gustavo Adolfo Infante?

Infante is originally from CDMX. According to information in his biography, he was born on April 14, 1965, making him 58 years old.

