The future of the Sports Society Huesca goes through the quarry and the club is outlining a project that will be developed in the Aragonese Base football, which will be located in the Pyramid Institute. A firm commitment to young values and that at the moment is the Achilles heel of the Alto Aragonese. In First there is Huesca players, like the central Dani Calvo del Elche or the goalkeeper Juan Pérez de Osasuna, but No player of the Barça quarry He has been on the staff for the last decade.

The settlement in the elite, that represent two of the last three seasons in First, they stop the departure of talents and players like Gustavo Abizanda they bet strong on stay in El Alcoraz. The 20-year-old winger, a native of Sabinanigo, has been linked to the club for eight years and in the last four years he has part of the subsidiary (first Almudévar and now Huesca B). He has made two preseason with the first team and this season he was on the verge of making his debut in the Copa del Rey against Alcoyano.

A left winger who plays with a different leg, is right-handed, and that is a martyrdom for the wingers. His icon is Neymar and his mirror isn the first team is Ferreiro. A tireless dribbler and worker who wants to be promoted to the Tercera subsidiary and who dreams of a few minutes under the command of Pacheta in the final stretch of the competition. At club believe in their projection and his recent renovation For two seasons it takes him to see himself in El Alcoraz defending the team he has loved since childhood.

From Peña Edelweis to Atlético Sabiñánigo and from there to Huesca with four weekly trips, passing through the port of Monrepós (often snowy). His progression excites the club, who see in him the heir to Ferreiro’s ‘7’, a 32-year-old Galician with a passport from Huesca, who has set an example at the youth squad in his five seasons as a Barça player, and who has Abizanda to his natural relief.