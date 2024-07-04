Home page World

Blue skies look like perfect bathing weather. But the wind is putting a damper on bathers’ plans.

Jesolo – The Italian Lido di Jesolo near Venice attracts numerous bathers. The 15 km long coastline on the Adriatic offers plenty of space for swimming and relaxing on the beach. But the weather recently put a stop to these plans, as video footage now shows.

Lido di Jesolo: Video shows parasols several meters high

The Italian news portal stol.it shares a video that was recorded at Lido di Jesolo. The film was taken on the otherwise beautiful, sunny beach with its typical yellow parasols and beach chairs. However, several of the yellow umbrellas are carried away by the wind, as can be seen in the video – and not just a few meters. The umbrellas are lifted high into the air and carried away. There is even a pink bikini top hanging from one of them. When the gust of wind dies down, it falls back to the ground.

As easily as the umbrella is carried by the wind, it is not entirely safe if it falls down again. The umbrella is attached to an iron rod, which could injure passers-by. But the platform gives the all-clear: “Nothing happened, no one was injured.” But parasols on holiday beaches are not only dangerous, they are also becoming more and more expensive. Some countries charge up to 60 euros per day.

Several people injured by parasols – tour guide charged

The situation in Italy ended well. The situation was different for a beach visitor in Florida. At the end of June, a woman was injured by a flying umbrella, as the Berlin Courier reported. The iron rod of the umbrella dug into her leg. The rod had to be removed by rescue workers on site.

In Gran Canaria, a man was also injured by an umbrella. The pole caused cuts and the impact threw him to the ground. This caused nerve damage to the injured man. He sued the tour operator because of the injuries he suffered.

Parasols on the sandy beach: safety tips

Strict regulations apply on Italian beaches. The attachment of umbrellas seems to still be a work in progress. To prevent such cases from occurring, the magazine Garden and leisureto secure the parasols properly. There are also portable weights for the pole of parasols that are stuck in the sand. In strong winds, however, you should close the parasol anyway and, if necessary, secure the closed parasol with a strap. (No)