Regarding its launch, it is planned for January 2024 as part of the wave of series that debut in winter.

Regarding the song mentioned before it is my dream girls and is sung by NACHERRY, a duo of singers from the Lantis agency.

Several voice actresses are now part of the cast of the anime Gushing over Magical Girls and the most recent additions are the following:

Aoi Koga as Kiwi Araga/Leopard

Shiori Sugiura as Korisu Morino/Nero Alice

Mayuko Kazama as Saya Minogami/Blue Magic

Misaki Ikeda as Tenkawa Kaoruko/Magia Sulfur

Fountain: Asahi Production.

To these we must add those previously revealed, which are Fuuka Izumi as Utena Hiragi, Kaori Maeda as Haruka Hanabishi/Magia Magenta and Misato Fukuen as Venalita.

Gushing over Magical Girls It is based on the manga of the same name by Akihiro Ononaka and tells the story of Utena, a student who admires magical girls and who one day finds a strange pet capable of speaking that ends up casting a spell on her.

She thinks she will be like one of them… but she isn’t! In reality, she became a villain and the first sign of this is her daring outfit. Now her duty is to confront and torture the magical girls in Gushing over Magical Girls.

Fountain: Asahi Production.

This anime is a work of Asahi Production under the direction of a pair of directors, Suzuki Masato and Atsushi Ootsuki, with scripts by Noboru Kimura and character designs by Tomoka Ootaki.

Apart from Gushing over Magical Girls We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

