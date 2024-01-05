The 2024 WRC2 championship continues to see its starting fleet replenished, especially that of the highest level. Gus Greensmith announced this afternoon that he will remain to defend the colors of Skoda Motorsport and the TokSport team this year too.

The British driver, who in 2023 experienced his first season with Skoda after three years in M-Sport, was confirmed by the German team which fields the official cars of Mlada Boleslav.

An important investiture for Greensmith, who in 2023 was able to bring home two category victories (at the Portugal and Mexico rallies) plus the second places achieved in Chile and Greece,

It's true, it was his then teammate Andreas Mikkelsen who won the 2023 title, but this year the Norwegian will be busy part-time behind the wheel of the third Hyundai i20 N Rally1, sharing it with Dani Sordo and Esapekka Lappi. A great opportunity to try to win the title and relaunch your shares among the upper class teams.

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, Skoda Fabia RS Rally2

“It's great to race with Skoda again in 2024,” said Greensmith after the official announcement. “We have enjoyed a successful season in 2023 and we both have the same ambitions to win the WRC2 title this year.”

“Obviously, instead of finishing in second place, our goal is to finish one step higher and win the title. That's my goal and it's also TokSport's goal. I'm really looking forward to continuing my work with Skoda Motorsport”.

Greensmith is thus the second driver announced by Skoda after the confirmation of Oliver Solberg, which already arrived a few days ago. Today, however, the announcements arrived from Sami Pajari and Jan Solans, both of whom have become new Toyota drivers as they will race at the wheel of a newly homologated GR Yaris Rally2.