Gus Fring, played by Giancarlo Esposito, was the villain of “Breaking bad” and returned to reprise his role in the prequel “Better call Saul”, which is now in its 6th season. When we thought we already knew him, chapter 9 He showed us flirting with a man, creating all kinds of speculation about his sexuality.

In an interview for The Ringer, director Peter Gould addressed the scene, confirming that he is indeed gay. The news surprised several fans, while corroborating the suspicions of others who always saw the character’s relationship with Max as something more than friendship.

“Gus is holding on to his anger, his desire for revenge, and maybe this romance he had with his Max. We know that Gus had some kind of… we have never been very specific, but the death of his boyfriend seems to have been the turning point for him, ”he declared to the specialized media.

Certainly, this changes how we see the villain and we can understand more concretely how much the death of his beloved affected him. Now it only remains to be seen how much they will take advantage of this facet of Fring in the remaining episodes of the season.

It should be noted that Giancarlo Esposito had expressed his desire to star in a spin-off that tells the story of his character’s past. This could become a reality after the final installment of “Better call Saul”, which will connect with the beginning of “Breaking bad”.

“I have this whole story in the back of my head that it came from the world of order. He was a military man. He could have stayed there and ruled the country. But he chose a different path to be his own man and find his own power,” he told Esquire.