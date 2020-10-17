Highlights: Two parts of the corpse were made with sharp weapon

A nearby office worker told the owner when it smelled

FIR registered against unknown in Sector-5 police station

Police is trying to identify the deceased

Gurgaon

A chopped carcass of a youth was found in two sacks in the room of the building under construction near the office of the Transport Agency in Ashok Vihar Phase-3, Gurgaon, Haryana. Two pieces were made from the corpse’s sharp-edged weapon. The upper part of the waist is found in one sack while the bottom part is found in the other sack. Sandeep was written on the deceased’s hand. An FIR has been registered against the unknown in the Sector-5 police station for murder and concealing evidence.

The transporter’s servant told about the sacks

Sahib Kalra is a resident of BESTEC Park View Ananda Society located in Sector-81. His office is on Sarai Wale Road in Ashok Vihar Phase-3. He was sitting in the office at around 8 pm on Thursday night. Then his servant Shakeel Ahmed came and said that he has kept 2 sacks in a room under construction which is about 20 steps ahead, which smells bad. The transporter immediately reached there and saw that one sack was closed from the top while the other opened. When you looked into the open sack, the hand of a young man was seen in it. Seeing this, his face flew. The matter was immediately reported to the police control room.

The police team came on the spot. But seeing the situation, he gave information by calling the ACP and SHO. As soon as the information was received, Sector-5 Police Station, Crime Branch and top officials reached the spot. Dr. Vinod Kumar from the scene of crime team also reached the spot with the team. Photography sacks were opened. White colored sack came out of red plastic sack. In this sack, the body was above the waist. Then when the second sack was opened, there was also a part of the body below the waist in a white plastic bag. Experts of the scene of crime team matched the parts of the dead bodies coming out of both the sacks, and they met the same person.

The age of the deceased was between 25 and 30 years

The age of the deceased is estimated to be around 25 to 30 years. The entire body of the deceased was checked. The name Sandeep is written on the right hand side of the deceased. There is also a mark of Om on the claw of the same hand. A black colored locket has also been found on the deceased’s neck. There is a white vest on the upper part of the waist. While black paint and leather belt has been found in the lower part. Both legs have blue nudes. The bone of both legs has been broken from the knees.

Fear of two-three first murders

No blood marks have been found on the spot. In such a situation, the police feared that the dead body was slaughtered and dumped in sacks. These sacks are then placed in this room. When the body started getting worse, it started to smell. In such a situation, the police suspect that the murder was done two-three times. But the reality will be revealed only in the postmortem report.

Carcass was brutally murdered and put here

An investigation by the Scene of Crime team revealed that there was a stab mark on the right side of the body with a sharp weapon on the neck. An attempt was made to cut the neck with a sharp weapon. Apart from this, there are many marks of deep blows on the shoulder with sharp weapon.

ACP Crime Preetpal Singh said that efforts are being made to identify the deceased. Due to the murder, some information about the killers will be available as soon as they are identified. Footage of CCTV cameras is being checked in the entire surrounding area. The Crime Branch team has also been put under investigation.