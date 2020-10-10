News of the drowning of a young man and his teenage brother in the canal near a government school in Budhera village of Gurugram district on Saturday morning has come to light. This information was given by the police. According to officials, Mandeep (16) went to the canal bank, but slipping on it fell into it. Seeing this, Sandeep (20) jumped into the canal to save his brother, but both drowned. The village is about 13 kilometers from Gurugram.

The deceased were residents of Mau district of Uttar Pradesh, but these days lived in the Pataudi Road area of ​​Gurugram. Both worked as painters. Police said the incident occurred around 8 am and a passer-by saw them struggling to come out of the canal, informing them of it.

A senior police officer said, ‘A team of police and fire brigade along with a boat and divers went to help, but both had drowned by then. Their bodies were recovered at around 10 am. Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said, “The bodies have been sent for postmortem and their families have been informed about the accident. Investigation is on. ‘