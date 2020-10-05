A heart-breaking news is coming from Gurugram. Four people have allegedly gang-raped a 25-year-old woman late Sunday. During this time the woman has also been beaten severely, causing severe head injuries. This information has been given by the Gurgaon Police. The age of the accused is between 20 and 25 years. All the accused have been arrested within a few hours of the crime.

Assistant Commissioner of Police of Gurugram, Karan Goel said that the incident happened in DLF Phase 2 of Gurugram. He said that all the four accused have been arrested. Three of them are delivery buoys.

Goyal said that one of the four accused met the woman on Saturday night near Sikanderpur metro station in Gurugram and took her to a builder’s office. This gang rape incident took place in the same office. The other three accused were present there. The ACP said that the accused beat the woman badly and hit her head against the wall when she protested. He told that the woman is seriously injured and has been admitted to a hospital in Gurugram.

Police said that the accused fled from the scene after carrying out the incident. Hearing the cry of the woman, a security guard of the campus reached the spot and alerted the police. He was later taken to the hospital. Another police officer said that a case has been registered against the accused.

